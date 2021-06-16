"What is wrong with these people?": Ethan Klein claps back after Trisha Paytas' sister claims she paid for his Disneyland tickets

The feud between Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas sees no stopping. On June 15th, he responded to further allegations made by Trisha's younger sister, Kalli Paytas, who slammed the former for not using the five percent production fee for Disneyland tickets.

Trisha, 33, and the 35-year-old Klein recently got into a public feud over the former's role on their shared podcast, Frenemies, on June 8th. The former has alleged that the H3H3 host never included her in company discussions or properly split the show's revenue with her.

CLAP BACK: Ethan Klein responds to Trisha Paytas’s sister in a TikTok saying “According to Trisha’s family, this 5% that I was taking for production fees could cover the national debt.” Ethan then pleads for them to stop because it is ruining their family. pic.twitter.com/O4RVGmALY7 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 16, 2021

After the two went back and forth for a week on social media, Paytas pushed it further by alleging that Ethan Klein had "sexualized" her too much throughout the show, thus triggering her. However, many were quick to point out her hypocrisy as she continuously joked about Klein wanting to "fornicate with her" in earlier Frenemies episodes.

The drama further escalated as Trisha Paytas' sister has now entered the feud in an attempt to redeem her from the abhorrent comments of fans.

Trisha Paytas' sister calls out Ethan Klein

Kalli Paytas posted a now-deleted video to TikTok on Tuesday morning detailing her paying for Ethan and Hila Klein to go to Disneyland for her sister's birthday.

Kalli Paytas shares her side of the story regarding the five percent (Image via TikTok)

She even argued that despite them having that five percent, the Paytas family still had to cover their expenses.

"Yes, my sister did not want this but, we ended up paying for Ethan and Hila, which is crazy because he takes that five percent, and tickets to Disneyland are not cheap."

Kalli continued by bringing up Trisha's infamous "candlestick" story, which Ethan Klein allegedly spoke to her and her mom about, making them "uncomfortable."

"I don't know why he felt compelled to ask my mom and me or bring up the situation of how we felt about [Trisha] having a candlestick up her you-know-what. It made us very uncomfortable."

Lastly, she claimed that Ethan Klein "forgets" that they're "family at the end of the day."

Ethan Klein responds on TikTok

After hearing Kalli Paytas' side of the story, the content creator took to TikTok on Tuesday evening to express his frustration towards Trisha Paytas and her sister for attacking him over the five percent production fee.

Ethan Klein pleads to Trisha Paytas to stop attacking him over the production fee (Image via TikTok)

Ethan began defending himself and his wife, Hila, before explaining that he offered to pay for his own tickets::

"What is wrong with these people? Trisha's sister made a TikTok saying that we didn't pay for Disneyland when I begged Moses, begged him to let us pay."

He stated that Kalli's argument regarding the five percent production fee was that it could "cover the national debt."

"What can't the five percent cover? I'm supposed to be paying for Disneyland? I begged them to let us pay."

The California native then pleaded for Trisha Paytas and her family to stop attacking him, Hila, and the rest of the H3 crew.

"Trisha, please, you guys, this is so unnecessary. It is so ridiculous. It is honestly ruining our family. I please need you guys to stop."

Though Ethan Klein did not address the "candlestick" story, it was proven on an episode of the Frenemies podcast that he said he felt "embarrassed" for bringing it up, thus apologizing.

Fans are still very disappointed in Trisha Paytas, as she has yet to apologize to Ethan Klein, Hila Klein, and the H3 podcast for leaving Frenemies and publicly undermining their work.

