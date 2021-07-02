Trisha Paytas calls out Ethan Klein for bringing up her sister during his response to her apology, says his claims are “100% untrue” 

Trisha Paytas recently commented on Ethan Klein's response to her apology to him. In the now-deleted tweets, she stated that his claims were "untrue."

Former co-hosts of the Frenemies podcast, Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein, got into a public feud over the former's role on their shared podcast in early June. The former had accused the H3H3 host of excluding her from the hiring process of his company.

Paytas also began falsely claiming that he was "sexually harassing" her both in the past and in recent times. However, she received backlash after fans remembered that she also strongly "sexualized" Klein on Twitter before they met.

Paytas eventually issued an apology on June 29th. A day later, Klein responded to her Tweet, claiming he wasn't ready to completely accept her attempt to make amends with him and his family.

Also read: Court documents highlighting Landon McBroom's physical assault against Shyla Walker surface online

Trisha Paytas "respects" Ethan Klein's decision

Hours after Ethan Klein's response went live on the H3 podcast channel, Trisha Paytas took it upon herself to continue to fuel the fire of their feud.

In the now-deleted tweets, the 33-year-old claimed that Klein was not being fair when mentioning her sister, Kali, who made a video accusing the latter and his wife, Hila, of not using their own money to purchase Disneyland tickets for Paytas' birthday.

She added that she "respected" and was "fine" with Ethan's decision not to completely forgive her as of yet.

Trisha Paytas claims Ethan Klein lied, then quickly deletes tweet after (Image via Twitter)

After receiving a mass amount of backlash, Paytas then proceeded to post a tweet trying to "clarify" that she sent him an apology over text before posting her video to YouTube.

In Klein's response, he had claimed that Paytas neglected to personally apologize to him and the crew of the H3 podcast, to whom she also made nasty comments.

Paytas posted a screenshot of a conversation she and Klein allegedly had on Monday, June 28th. In the photo, she is seen fully apologizing for all the issues she had inflicted upon Klein and the show.

However, as she blurred out the name and the rest of the messages, people became unsure if she was telling the truth.

Trisha Paytas also claimed that she apologized to Ethan Klein before her video (Image via Twitter)

Also read: “I just wanted to know why he did it”: Gabbie Hanna admits to stalking a child and “going a little bit crazy”

Twitter compares Trisha Paytas to Gabbie Hanna

People took to Twitter to drag Trisha Paytas for attempting to speak out on behalf of Jessi Smiles after deleting her tweets about Ethan Klein.

In her posts, Paytas claimed to understand what it was like to "attack everyone" due to being personally hurt. Fans commented by calling her a "hypocrite" as she had done the same to Klein, Hila, and everyone else she was once close to.

Except calling Hila a cunt and being generally derogatory towards her, constantly making suggestive/sexual comments about/to Ethan in front of her, and throwing a fit when they announced her second pregnancy, you're right, she didn't "say anything" on Hila. 🙄 — Bunny (@bunnypolisci) July 2, 2021

Ah, didn’t you do the exact same thing to Hila? — WaywardWytch (@WaywardWytch) July 2, 2021

you did this to ethan — mimzy (@foootsoulja) July 2, 2021

ur literally doing this with ethan and hila but okay — ellie 🐊 エリー (@papichulox666) July 2, 2021

Lol. Like you're any better! Hila is pregnant. Where is the mercy for her? — Kristina Spears (@krissy0894) July 2, 2021

There was no apology. Now you are acting like gabbie. Pick a struggle — Kaitlyn (@ParadoxKait) July 2, 2021

Yup. All about her. Not surprised. Just making excuses for her shit behavior like mental illness gets you 100% pass. It doesn’t always. — FeastOnExcrementPitt (@JeremyDexToler) July 2, 2021

She took down her tweets about it 🤣😂 — HashCrypt (@crypt_hash) July 2, 2021

Trisha doesn’t care about anyone but herself. She will discard you when she feels you’ve wronged her. Trisha is the same as Gabbie. — Vaishali (@desichiq) July 2, 2021

As the Frenemies saga continues, the internet has grown even angrier with Trisha Payas.

Also read: Daniel Preda exposes Gabbie Hanna for behavior on "Escape the Night," claims she's "full of lies, manipulation, and delusions"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu