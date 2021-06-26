Court documents highlighting Landon McBroom's physical assault against Shyla Walker surface online

Court reports following the alleged abuse of Shyla Walker at the hands of Landon McBroom have been released publicly on June 25th. The documents also claimed the latter had tried to kidnap a second time.

Shyla Walker had officially filed for a temporary restraining order against the father of her child on June 15th after he allegedly tried to have his employee kidnap their child.

Previous documents have claimed Shyla Walker called the police on Landon McBroom after he handed over their daughter to an employee of his named Joe and told him to run.

To add, Shyla and her friends and family have accused Landon of being abusive towards her in late May. Teresa, a friend of Shyla's, had even included photo evidence.

Shyla Walker has since gone on a hiatus, while Landon McBroom has continued to try to achieve a boxing career.

Landom McBroom accused of physical assault in court reports

In recently released court reports that surfaced Friday morning, Landon McBroom has been accused by Shyla Walker of physical abuse and a second attempt at kidnapping their daughter.

The reports claimed Landon and Shyla were arguing over financial issues, causing the former to shove Shyla, "causing a laceration and visible injury to [her] finger".

It also detailed the second attempted kidnapping of their daughter by Landon's employee, Joseph.

Shyla also claimed that Landon had a history of abusing her prior to the recent incident, as well as not cooperating with her in co-parenting their child.

Moreover, Shyla had also instated a temporary restraining order against Landon the first time he and his team attempted to kidnap their daughter. However, she has claimed he did not follow the order.

Shyla's father also spoke out following the release of court reports, calling out Landon McBroom for the allegations, despite him and his daughter "not getting along". He said:

"I'm gonna be her dad no matter what. And if somebody's f*cking with her, they gonna get f*cked."

Twitter grows angry with Landon McBroom

As the allegations and released court reports have deemed Landon rather guilty than innocent as he claims, fans have taken to Twitter to express how disgusted they felt by his actions.

Okay they should've looked further into all this before Landon mcbroom won his fight because that man doesn't deserve a drop of money for what he did to his baby momma and daughter 🤢 — l👁uie 𓆏 (@gooeybamboopuss) June 25, 2021

@landonmcbroom_ JUST OWN UP TO PHYSICALLY ABUSING SHYLA THATS IT. 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — Santianna Gutierrez (@SantiannaGutie1) June 25, 2021

*inhales deeply* i feel like being a bitch today.



LET'S GOOOOO...@landonmcbroom_ you finna get locked up buddy and i cant wait to see it.



What happens when you think you better than everybody? I want The Rat to answer that. That's what bramty likes to call him and me too. — 🦋HOPE UR OK 🦋 🖕SHIT MAYBE I MISS YOU🖕 (@louischronicle_) June 25, 2021

Not Joe trying to be relevant and suck @landonmcbroom_ d*ck 😂 he trying to secure his job! — Jesssica (@_jesssssssiica) June 24, 2021

You got a good team deleting all the negative comments about you 🤷🏽‍♀️ bye — Santianna Gutierrez (@SantiannaGutie1) June 24, 2021

I’ve seen all the documents. Who’s guilty or not isn’t the point of the tweet. Simply raising awareness of the situation and why a lot of people aren’t speaking up about the matter is. — OnePieceofJaz (@sailorsunmoonn) June 24, 2021

@landonmcbroom_ @MicholeMcBroom @AustinMcbroom @CatherinePaiz

You are all HORRIBLE people. Landon lied in those court docs and so did Joe. Landon has made a YouTube video about how he used to abuse her so.... all pieces of shits! #fucktheacefamily #acefamily — Honey (@Honey05_07) June 24, 2021

All I know is Shyla should’ve never been put through any of this. Landon mcbroom will be put to justice. Praying for Shyla and soul. 🤞❤️ — victoria (@torib_6) June 24, 2021

as for @landonmcbroom_ you're a piece of shit for ever putting your hands on a woman. do better fucken bozo. your not a man if you ever put your hands on a woman. nothing you say will justify your actions. this abuser needs to be stopped !! #CancelCulture — rose (@roseee8182) June 23, 2021

This shit happens daily. Don’t act all shocked just cuz it’s a celebrity family member. This shit happening in your neighbors house — Manda (@_brookeramirez) June 25, 2021

Shyla Walker has also deleted almost all of the videos of her formerly shared channel with Landon McBroom called "This is L&S".

