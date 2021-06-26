Court documents highlighting Landon McBroom's physical assault against Shyla Walker surface online

Court reports following the alleged abuse of Shyla Walker at the hands of Landon McBroom have been released publicly on June 25th. The documents also claimed the latter had tried to kidnap a second time.
Shyla Walker had officially filed for a temporary restraining order against the father of her child on June 15th after he allegedly tried to have his employee kidnap their child.
Previous documents have claimed Shyla Walker called the police on Landon McBroom after he handed over their daughter to an employee of his named Joe and told him to run.
To add, Shyla and her friends and family have accused Landon of being abusive towards her in late May. Teresa, a friend of Shyla's, had even included photo evidence.
Shyla Walker has since gone on a hiatus, while Landon McBroom has continued to try to achieve a boxing career.
Landom McBroom accused of physical assault in court reports
In recently released court reports that surfaced Friday morning, Landon McBroom has been accused by Shyla Walker of physical abuse and a second attempt at kidnapping their daughter.
The reports claimed Landon and Shyla were arguing over financial issues, causing the former to shove Shyla, "causing a laceration and visible injury to [her] finger".
It also detailed the second attempted kidnapping of their daughter by Landon's employee, Joseph.
Shyla also claimed that Landon had a history of abusing her prior to the recent incident, as well as not cooperating with her in co-parenting their child.
Moreover, Shyla had also instated a temporary restraining order against Landon the first time he and his team attempted to kidnap their daughter. However, she has claimed he did not follow the order.
Shyla's father also spoke out following the release of court reports, calling out Landon McBroom for the allegations, despite him and his daughter "not getting along". He said:
"I'm gonna be her dad no matter what. And if somebody's f*cking with her, they gonna get f*cked."
Twitter grows angry with Landon McBroom
As the allegations and released court reports have deemed Landon rather guilty than innocent as he claims, fans have taken to Twitter to express how disgusted they felt by his actions.
Shyla Walker has also deleted almost all of the videos of her formerly shared channel with Landon McBroom called "This is L&S".
