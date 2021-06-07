Landon McBroom accused of assaulting his girlfriend Shyla Walker, a friend reveals messages

On June 6th Landon McBroom, the younger brother of Austin McBroom, was reportedly accused of being violent and assaulting the mother of his child, Shyla Walker.

Landon and Shyla have reportedly been dating since 2016, briefly splitting up in 2018, then getting back together that same year. The former couple share one child together, as well as a YouTube channel called "This is L&S", which has amassed over 3 million subscribers, where they previously posted pranks and family videos.

They are no longer together over rumors of Landon abusing Shyla.

Photos of Shyla's abuse surface

On June 6th, Teresa Unique, a friend of YouTuber Shyla Walker, took to Instagram to post photos of the influencer with bruises, claiming that Landon McBroom had assaulted her. Shyla's brother Alpha posted the photos as well.

Bruises are seen on Shyla Walker's upper body, allegedly caused by Landon McBroom (Image via Instagram)

Minutes later, Shyla Walker's friend also posted screenshots of a conversation she had with Landon's mother Michole McBroom, as well as a conversation she had with a relative of Landon's. In the image below, a woman named Monique is seen threatening legal action against Teresa.

Michole McBroom defends her son Landon and threatens legal action (Image via Instagram)

Around the end of May, Landon McBroom had been accused of abusing Shyla, therefore, fans were not shocked when they saw the proof.

Shyla Walker asks fans for "peace"

After ending the family YouTube channel, Shyla Walker has since been incorporated into a lot of drama surrounding Landon McBroom and his alleged violent behavior towards her.

In an Instagram story posted on June 6th, Shyla asked her fans for "peace" as she "restarted her life". To add, she also quickly commented on the situation, responding to some backlash that claimed the family had instagated drama for "clout". She said:

"This is not a game. This is my real life. Real pain. Real trauma I'm working through. The truth has always been in plain view."

She continued by asking her fans for space as she wanted to start fresh.

"Please let me heal and restart my life in peace. Thank you."

Despite his family defending him, Landon McBroom has not yet responded to any of the allegations, including the accusations that arose in May. It is unknown if Shyla will be taking a hiatus from social media.

