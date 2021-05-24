Who is Landon McBroom? Everything about Austin McBroom's brother who is accused of "physically and mentally hurting" his girlfriend

Landon McBroom, younger brother of ACE family's Austin McBroom, has been accused of allegedly abusing his girlfriend and the mother of his child, Shyla Walker.

Landon and Shyla have reportedly been dating since 2016, briefly splitting up in 2018, then getting back together that same year. The couple share a YouTube channel called "This is L&S", which has amassed over 3 million subscribers, where they posted pranks and family videos.

Who is Austin's brother Landon McBroom?

Landon McBroom was born on September 26th, 2006. The 24-year-old is well known for being the younger brother of YouTube royalty, ACE Family's Austin McBroom.

The certified trainer has over 1 million followers on Instagram, where he posts photos of himself and Shyla's daughter, Souline. They currently reside in Los Angeles, California.

Landon McBroom entered the spotlight when he and then-girlfriend, Shyla created a YouTube channel in 2017. The channel has not seen any uploads since May 6th, after Shyla posted a video titled, "The end of This is L&S".

Accusations against Landon McBroom

Through her Instagram story, Shyla posted a photo of herself weary-eyed, with the caption being:

"Dealing with pure evil people for months!!!! My heart is broken and my soul is so tired".

Shyla Walker's devastating story post (Image via Twitter)

Shyla's brother, Alpha, took to his own Instagram story to accuse Landon of "physically and mentally hurting her" and trying to take "everything" from her, while making her seem "crazy and play the victim in front of millions."

Alpha Walker's story (Image via Twitter)

He continued by saying he was going to "cool off" from mutual friends of both him and Landon.

Cousins of Landon, Alexis and Julianna, also shared stories of the former couple, claiming that Landon had left “physical marks” on Shyla, then ironically said “she is his world”.

Landon's cousins comment on his alleged abuse 1/2 (Image via Twitter)

Landon's cousins comment on his alleged abuse 2/2 (Image via Twitter)

Landon McBroom has not yet responded to the accusations made against him. Meanwhile, Shyla has yet to confirm if the abuse allegations being made are true.

