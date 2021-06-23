"We want to have a kid": Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal they are working towards having a baby, and fans are concerned

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams proclaimed that they are thinking about having children in a new YouTube video posted by the latter on Tuesday. However, this has many fans concerned, considering the former's prior allegations.

Shane Dawson had previously come under fire due to several allegations and accusations pinned against him. From racist tweets to allegedly being inappropriate with his pet cat, many on the internet have frowned at the YouTuber.

Despite the drama, Shane Dawson still proposed to Ryland Adams in 2019, after dating since 2016.

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams claim they want children

In Ryland Adams' new YouTube video, titled "Cooking My Boyfriends Favorite Meal ! 2021", he and Shane Dawson address their desire to have a child together.

Towards the beginning of the video, Ryland shares things he and Shane have recently purchased, with one of them being a children's shirt that had "Cabo" written on the front.

He then explained why he bought the shirt:

"We want to have a kid, so like if we start putting it out into the world with our purchases, it will come true."

Morgan Adams, Ryland Adams' sister, then asked who they had chosen to be carrying their future child.

"That's what we don't know yet. We're thinking about it, but this is our first step."

As the couple has been together for six years, many were excited to see them take the next step. However, many had issues with the idea, considering Shane Dawson's past, and worried for the child's overall welfare.

Fans express worry over idea of the two having a child

Many took to Twitter to express their concern over Shane and Ryland's wishes to have a child.

Considering the allegations surrounding the former and his inappropriate interactions with his pet cat, people found it dangerous and claimed that two "shouldn't be allowed to have children."

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams, stick with goldfish, please. — #PopART Delight 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 🌈 🐇 (@PopARTDelight) June 23, 2021

I have three of them and it ain't that hard to make sure they don't watch adult content on youtube. Maybe you should take your own advice if you think being a parent is that tough — WemoMonsterVoice (@VoiceWemo) June 22, 2021

Tbf it is a parents responsibility to monitor what their child is doing/watching online. You can clearly see through all their content that it's aimed towards late teens, if children are watching it then that's a yikes to their parents I guess. — Dollyishh (@Odd__Doll) June 22, 2021

Exactly! Yes he massively f**ked up back then but that was the past and many years ago. If you've seen his videos over the years you can see he is definitely not a pedo or the same person as back then. People need to stop holding onto the past. — Shay (@Shaylouise22) June 22, 2021

poor child — Victor (@papivictorr) June 23, 2021

Uh… Shane definitely shouldn’t be around kids. 😖 — Bughead endgame || Lili called me a queen. ✨👑 (@Bugheadsbeanie) June 23, 2021

thoughts and prayers to the kid. — jordan🥀 (@houstonxjordan) June 23, 2021

They shouldn’t be allowed to have children.- — 𝓁𝑒𝓋✨ (@sadiearobens) June 23, 2021

he should not be having kids after the cat incident... — 🪥Genzee🪥 (@genoshazakari) June 23, 2021

I'm not sure this idea is as good as they think it is. pic.twitter.com/hICWmHwX7l — Aaron Davis (@Aaron_____Davis) June 23, 2021

Readers must note that the 32-year-old has not officially returned to YouTube and has only appeared in Ryland's videos.

