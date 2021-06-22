Shane Dawson reappears in Ryland Adam's YouTube video trailer; fans say he has "clearly not learned anything"

On Monday, Shane Dawson reappeared in Ryland Adams' promotional trailer for his upcoming YouTube video. This follows the 32-year-old's speculated return to YouTube after his social media hiatus.

He had come under fire due to several allegations and accusations that have been pinned against him.

From racist tweets to allegedly being inappropriate with his pet cat, many on the internet have frowned upon Shane Dawson. This led to him making a YouTube video titled "Taking Accountability," posted on June 26th, 2020, beginning his almost-year-long hiatus.

Shane Dawson reappears online

On Monday morning, the YouTube veteran's fiance, Ryland Adams, took to Instagram to post a promotional trailer for his upcoming "Cooking with Ryland" video set to premiere the following day.

Shown in the trailer was Shane getting drunk with Ryland, with the former dressed in a wig and makeup, supposedly as Britney Spears.

Before the video came out, there has been high speculation that Shane Dawson was returning to YouTube before the end of the year. Some even predicted the California native would be doing a "Free Britney" documentary, in solidarity with the "Free Britney" movement, surrounding the paternal emancipation of Britney Spears.

Ryland's cameraman, Chris, began by asking Shane the question every fan wanted to know the answer to.

"So, is this your comeback Shane?"

Shane jokingly replied about his alleged Britney Spears documentary.

"What? This is my Britney documentary; what do you mean? It's just me, pretending to be Britney for two hours. Seven parts."

Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"

Fans reluctant to welcome Shane Dawson back into YouTube community

Followers took to Twitter to express their disinterest regarding the media personality potentially returning from his year-long hiatus. Many even trolled him, claiming "anything" was funnier than Shane Dawson.

Also read: Austin McBroom, accused by Tana Mongeau of cheating on his wife, calls Tana a "clout chaser"

If this is what he's coming back with he can keep it — Josey G 💜🏳️‍🌈 (@JoseyG12) June 21, 2021

yikesssss. If he wants to come back (please, don't), this def shouldn't be the first things out for his comeback. He's clearly not learned anything from his deserved cancellations. — brandon (@brandoreads) June 21, 2021

That man... leave britney tf alone — soph (@katyspearlxx) June 21, 2021

@shanedawson nobody wants you on the internet. bathe in your money and shut up like a good rich person — camille (@fluffbowl) June 22, 2021

friendly reminder that fuck shane dawson 👍 — Jeremiah.exe (@JeremiahEXE) June 22, 2021

I’m blaming Shane Dawson — nouh 1312 (@nouhayIa) June 22, 2021

remember when shane dawson said being gay was a mental illness and then talked about having butt sex with ryland for like 30 minutes straight — fungus (@mayofungus) June 22, 2021

Shane Dawson continues to be insensitive acting as if nothing happened.

It's uncomfortable to watch him knowing that he has no self conscious. — Molnika (@MolnikaW) June 21, 2021

Anything is funnier than shane dawson — ɹɹnɯƎ (@Emurrgency) June 21, 2021

@shanedawson barmy doesn't want u to make a doc about britney BYE ik this video is a joke but making a video about brit is definitely something he would try to do. https://t.co/YJcULscBKf — ♥︎ (@higherlightsesh) June 21, 2021

Shane Dawson has not officially announced if he will be doing a seven-part documentary on the "Free Britney" movement, despite having alleged that he would be returning with a documentary of some sort.

Also read: "So embarrassing": DJ Khaled trolled over "awkward" performance at YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer