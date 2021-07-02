Who is Addison Rae dating? TikTok star reportedly enjoys date night with Jack Harlow as fans ask, "What happened to Saweetie?"

TikToker Addison Rae and rapper Jack Harlow have recently confused the public in regards to their dating status, once again.

Speculation had arisen a week prior that Addison Rae and Jack Harlow were seeing each other romantically after being spotted together at multiple events in Los Angeles.

Rumors between the two initially sparked in May after a YouTube video had been posted of Harlow commenting on TikToks, including Rae, in an interview with a magazine. The video was privated almost immediately after being uploaded.

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Addison Rae's team has allegedly been trying to remove this video of Jack Harlow discussing their relationship off the internet. Jack says this is something new he felt. pic.twitter.com/emB1bWp97R — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 13, 2021

Addison Rae and Jack Harlow confuse fans again

After being linked to both Jack Harlow and MGK's guitarist, Omar Fedi, Addison Rae has once again caused speculation to arise after being seen at an LA Clipper's game with the rapper.

On Thursday afternoon, Addison Rae was spotted with Jack Harlow at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, causing fans to deem their hangout as a "romantic date."

Fans began to question Rae throughout her social media, allegedly prompting the TikToker to quickly go on Instagram live to address all of the rumors surrounding her and Harlow.

Addison Rae allegedly went on live to address rumors (Image via YouTube)

However, some have reported that Jack Harlow came with another girl and allegedly didn't even speak to Addison Rae.

Ever since her split with Bryce Hall, Rae declared in early April that she was "still single." Later that month, Harlow called her "sexy" in an interview and claimed that they often FaceTimed each other.

I’m single — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) April 19, 2021

To add, the internet became even more confused as Harlow recently made a pass at Saweetie during the BET awards on Wednesday. It even became a meme.

who tryna be the jack harlow to my saweetie pic.twitter.com/Zsw4tHGhfk — seven 🍒 (@kayladeloresss) June 29, 2021

Neither Addison Rae nor Jack Harlow has publicly announced the status of their relationship on social media. As the two are often seen out together, many are sure they are a couple.

