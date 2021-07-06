Is Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine? Actor's cryptic post with Kevin Feige sparks frenzy online

Marvel fans are elated as they think that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is coming to the MCU. On July 5th, the “X-Men” star shared some cryptic posts on Instagram that led fans to believe that the Australian will reprise his role as the clawed mutant in the MCU.

The 52-year-old is known for playing Logan (aka Wolverine) in 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” series. Hugh Jackman played the character for over 17 years, which spanned nine films.

Yes this is from #HughJackman’s Instagram stories today!



As I told you awhile back, Jackman’s #Wolverine is on Feige’s wish list for his #MCU #Multiverse



More evidence Feige might’ve gotten his wish! https://t.co/U7duSUj3HE — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 5, 2021

“The Prestige” star was last seen in “Logan” (2017), where Logan was killed off. However, rumors of the actor returning as Wolverine in the MCU have circulated since April 2021.

According to a report by Geekosity, Marvel had approached Hugh Jackman to reprise the role once again.

On Monday, the superstar shared a fan-art of Wolverine (by famed artist BossLogic), followed by a snap of himself with Kevin Fiege. Many fans interpreted this as a hint that Logan will be returning on-screen, this time to the MCU.

The multiverse could canonize all Marvel characters, even from films not set in the MCU (Image via Hugh Jackman/Instagram)

Wolverine’s return in MCU does not seem implausible as Disney (who owns Marvel) bought 20th Century Fox in 2019. Now that the X-Men movie rights are back to Marvel, fans have already seen Marvel using mutant-based references in its new Disney+/Marvel shows.

The Fox-Disney acquisition also resulted in Peter Evans returning as “Quicksilver” in “WandaVision.” However, this version of the former was not the same as that of the X-Men series.

How could Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine show up in MCU?

The potential return of the clawed mutant could also take place easily as Marvel has already established the multiverse in the MCU. The multiverse could canonize all Marvel characters, even from films not set in the MCU.

The multiverse-based return of characters is rumored to happen in the upcoming MCU film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

In “No Way Home,” several characters from previous standalone Spider-Man films (not set in the MCU) are expected to return. They include Tobey McGuire’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro (from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”).

“Spider-Man 2” star Alfred Molina confirmed that his return as “Doc Ock” in Spider-Man: No Way Home will be a continuation of the same character from Sam Raimi’s original film.

The multiverse reference in Loki (Image via Disney+/Marvel)

Marvel is establishing the multiverse in its ongoing Disney+ series, “Loki,” and will utilize it more in upcoming films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and “Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.”

The existence of the multiverse makes the return of Wolverine in a future Marvel film very plausible. While Hugh Jackman’s Instagram posts with Kevin Fiege could be labeled as random instances, likely, he is indeed hinting at Wolverine’s comeback.

