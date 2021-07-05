Loki episode 5 release date and time, spoilers, and theories: What to expect in the upcoming episode?

Loki episode 4 blew the viewers’ minds with its ending and post-credit scene. The previous episode made an extremely crucial revelation regarding the “pruning” process of the TVA. Moreover, promos for the upcoming episode have already given fans glimpses of what might happen in the second-last episode of the hit series.

Loki star Tom Hiddleston had previously said in an interview that:

“....End of Episode 4 and the start of Episode 5 is where the show takes off in a new direction.”

The theories spawned from Episode 4’s ending and Episode 5 promos have established that Hiddleston was accurate. Episode 5 is also expected to reveal the faith of Mobius after getting pruned.

The God of Mischief will be returning on Disney Plus with Loki Episode 5 on July 7 (12 AM PT, 3 PM ET, 12.30 PM IST, 5 PM AEST, 8 AM BST, and 4 PM KST).

Here are some theories about what episode 5 of Loki might have in store.

Note: Spoiler Warning! Only continue if you are okay with spoilers like Dr. Strange, who saw over 14 million possibilities for "Endgame."

5) ‘Dagger’ is in the air, causing the “nexus event” during the Lamentis-1 apocalypse:

In Episode 4, Agent Mobius explicitly implied that Loki’s feelings towards Sylvie and their potential romantic entanglement could have been the cause of the “nexus event.”

However, the episode gave no further explanation about how a romantic connection between two variants of the same entity could cause the branching of the “sacred timeline.”

Episode 5 may shed some more light on this.

4) “Prune” Dimension:

The potential pocket "prune" dimension. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

The previous episode shocked fans when the main variant of Loki in the series, L1130, was pruned at the end. However, no viewers could have possibly believed that the series would kill off the titular character before the series finale. In the post-credit scene, fans find Loki ending up on a post-apocalyptic Earth where four other Loki variants greet him.

There is a theory that this is a separate pocket dimension where every pruned person and every object from “a reset timeline” ends up being. A shot in the promo for Episode 5 confirms this theory.

USS Eldridge in Loki Promo. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

In the promo footage for the upcoming episode, we see the USS Eldridge dropped from a portal in the “prune” dimension. The ship is also an easter-egg for the real-life incident known as the “Philadelphia Experiment.” It has been alleged that in 1943, the USS Eldridge (DE-173) was “rendered invisible” during an experiment by the US Navy.

This marks the second reference to historical events (altered in the show for canonizing). In episode 1, we see that Loki was the famed D.B. Cooper in the MCU.

3) President Loki:

President Loki from the series' promos. Image via: Disney +/ Marvel

Fans have also been getting peeks at “President Loki” in almost every promo since the first trailer for the series. The promos for Episode 5 hint that viewers may finally meet the character in the upcoming episode. It is patently clear that this Loki variant is trying to be the ruler of this “prune” dimension. If President Loki is a separate variant, he will mark the seventh variant of Loki in the series (so far).

2) Sylvie in “prune” dimension:

Loki and Sylvie in what seems to be the "prune" dimension. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

In one shot of the Episode 5 promo, Sylvie stood next to Loki in the “prune” dimension. This means that Sylvie could have pruned herself after learning the truth about the process from Judge Renslayer, or she could be using a “TemPad.”

In Episode 5, Sylvie is also expected to share the information she got from Renslayer, explaining the “fake Timekeepers” and TVA's origin.

1) Mobius in Egypt.

Agent Mobius driving towards Sphinx (from the promo). Image via: Disney Plus / Marvel.

We had previously mentioned this Easter-egg in our expectations for Loki Episode 4. It is anticipated that this scene from the footage will finally take place in Episode 5. Egypt is an Easter-egg for “Kang, the conqueror” or, more specifically, “Rama-Tut.” Read more here.

According to a theory by Charlie Schneider (of Emergency Awesome), Mobius driving towards the Sphinx (in the footage) could be in the “prune” dimension.

We further theorize that Agent Mobius (played by Owen Wilson) could be going to the Sphinx to investigate the “reset timeline,” which could be the origin of this version of the monument.

Walt Simonson in Loki Promo. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

Apart from these, the promos also showcased a cameo for “Thor” comics writer and creator of Beta-Ray Bill, Walt Simonson, in one of the shots. We may also see some hints about who created the TVA and the fake “Timekeepers,” in Episode 5. The upcoming episode may also confirm if the theories about Miss Minutes being an evil AI are accurate or not.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod