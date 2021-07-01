Loki Episode 4 breakdown: Easter eggs, theories, ending, and post-credit scene explained

Loki Episode 4 revealed the mystery behind TVA, which just upped the ante in the series. Tom Hiddleston's tease in an interview with BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb came true. Hiddleston revealed that the episode "takes off in a new direction..."

With Sylvie's backstory, revelations about the Timekeepers, and Judge Ramona Renslayer, the latest episode of Loki packed several big emotional moments.

The exciting ending to Episode 4 also spawned off a few theories about the upcoming fifth and sixth episodes of the series. However, the ending did leave us with more questions about the TVA, Timekeepers, and Ramona Renslayer.

Episode 4 exhibited four new Loki variants

Sylvie helping Hunter-B15 remember her past. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

Loki and Sylvie were also apprehended by the TVA, where they helped Mobius and Hunter B-15 learn the truth about themselves.

Bet you money they are fake. It’s going to be a wizard of oz moment. — 2020 is crazy (@justthe40500564) June 29, 2021

The episode also showcased the "Timekeepers" and revealed that they are robotic fakes.

Here's a list of Easter eggs and theories from Episode 4, The Nexus Event.'

Stan Lee Cameo

Stan Lee cameo in Loki. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

It is mandatory to have the Marvel comic-book writer and former creative head show up in all Marvel movies. Until "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, Stan Lee cameoed in person. However, after his demise in 2018, Marvel could only pay homage to the legend via other means.

In Episode 4, during Sylvie's backstory flashback scene, Stan Lee was portrayed in a TVA Agents mural at the TVA headquarters.

Judge Renslayer

Ramona nervously entering the Timekeeper's chamber. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

Ramona Renslayer is the romantic interest of Kang - The Conqueror, in the comics. This led many fans to speculate that she would have some sinister agendas in the series.

In episode 4, Judge Renslayer failed to prevent Agent Mobius from learning the truth. She even ordered to have Mobius "pruned" and ended up "pruning" Loki as well.

However, certain moments involving her left viewers with a significant question: How much does she know?

In the episode, audiences watch as Ramona meets the "Timekeepers," but she looks visibly nervous as she enters their chamber. This is surprising as the "timekeepers" were established to be robotic decoys at the end of the episode.

Sylvie and Ramona at the end of Episode 4. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

These questions are expected to be answered in Episode 5, as Episode 4 ended with Sylvie threatening Ramona with a sword to make her speak.

The Nexus Event caused by Loki-Sylvie

Mobius finding out about Loki's feelings regarding Sylvie. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

Agent Mobius, while interrogating Loki, states that Loki and Sylvie caused a "nexus event" in Lamentis that allowed TVA to locate them. Mobius further signifies that Loki falling for Sylvie will cause this instability in the main timeline.

'Blade' reference

'Blade' reference in Episode 4. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

During the episode, Agent Mobius refers to the TVA previously apprehending Titans, Krees, and Vampires. Mobius mentions “vampires.” This is a reference to 'Blade,' which is also an upcoming MCU movie with the "daywalker," played by Maharshala Ali.

While "Morbius," played by Jared Leto, is set to star as the "living vampire," it is not the intended recipient of this reference.

Agent Mobius could have been referring to a vampire from "Dracula's army."

Kang, the Conqueror

Jonathan Majors and the 'middle' timekeeper in Loki Episode 1. Image via: Disney Plus/Marvel

The revelation of "timekeepers" being fake teases the theory of Kang being the ultimate antagonist. Read more about this here.

Miss Minutes - Evil?

Miss Minutes in Episode 2. Image via: Disney+/ Marvel

A similar theory about Miss Minutes being evil is making rounds on the internet.

In Episode 4, the "Timekeepers" were revealed to be robots. When Sylvie slews the timekeeper in the middle, the other two start laughing before powering down.

The revelation of them being robots makes us wonder if an AI like Miss Minutes controlled them.

Agent Mobius - Dead?

Mobius is getting "pruned." Image via: Disney+ / Marvel

In the latest episode, Ramona Renslayer orders a minuteman to "prune" Mobius. However, it is implausible that Mobius will remain dead, especially considering that Loki ended up in another timeline after getting "pruned."

Furthermore, a promo of Loki showed Mobius driving towards "The Sphinx" in Egypt.

Another timeline?

The mid-credit scene of Loki Episode 4 saw the "God of Mischief" waking up to a post-apocalyptic timeline. The scene revealed four other Loki variants, including - Old Loki, "Boastful" Loki, Kid Loki, and Crocodile Loki.

The new Loki variants in Episode 4. Image via: Disney +/ Marvel

The shot had a ruined Avengers tower in the background, which establishes that wherever and whenever Loki ends up after getting pruned is the same post-apocalyptic place from the promos.

The post-apocalyptic timeline also hints at the arrival of another variant, "President Loki," in the upcoming episodes.

The variants teased in the mid-credit scene of Episode 4 are expected to get a brief backstory in the next episode. After Episode 4's massive reveal, fans will now have to wait for glimpses of Episode 5 in promos throughout the upcoming week.

Edited by Srijan Sen