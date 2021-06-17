Loki Episode 1 and 2 Breakdown: Easter Eggs, theories and what to expect

"Loki" Episode 2 packed a lot of references and set off strings of chaos of the multiversal magnitude. By the end of the episode, the timeline got affected in an unparalleled way. The episode further gave us hints on what future episodes of the series might have in hold for viewers.

The six-episode "Loki" series is also big on its promises for the multiverse and the future of MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Phase 4. Michael Waldron, head-writer for the show, was also called upon by Kevin Fiege (Head of MCU) to write for "Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness". The "Doctor Strange" sequel is expected to have an important influence on the future of the multiverses in MCU.

Episode 2 was titled, "The Variant", where the Loki variant was suspected to be Lady Loki by several fans.

This rumor existed since the first trailer dropped on YouTube. However, some hints and theories speculate that her being “Lady Loki” is a misdirection of the show.

Here is a list of Easter eggs and theories from the first two episodes:

Episode 1:

Future Multiversal War:

While many fans speculate that the ‘multiversal war’ happened in the past, it is plausible to assume that the war will take place in future. The timekeepers were being created at the end of the time, so, that translates to the "multiversal war" taking place in the past.

Loki and Marvel's 'Secret Wars'. Image via: Disney Plus/Marvel

The war is referred to as the "Secret Wars" in the comics. Furthermore, plans for future Avengers movies based on "Secret Wars" have been speculated for a long time.

Captain America’s Branch timeline from Avengers: Endgame (2019):

The explanation of TVA’s (Time Variance Authority) role in clipping timeline branches and maintaining the flow of the main timeline (or the ‘sacred timeline’). This sheds light on how Captain America could live with Peggy at the end of "Endgame".

Steve Rogers (Captain America) as an old man at the end of Avengers : Endgame. Image via : Marvel

When Captain America went to the past to return the stones he clipped the timeline branches. However, him staying behind with Peggy Carter created an alternate branch in the timeline. It has long been speculated that Cap’ must have acquired more Pym Particles enabling him to return to the main timeline. After Loki Season 1’s debut, it is now being rumored that the TVA had reset the branch timeline created by Captain Rogers.

Judge Ravonna and Kang, the Conqueror connection:

Judge Ravonna in Loki. Image via: Disney Plus/Marvel

Ravonna Renslayer (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is one of the main judges in TVA. In the comics, Renslayer is well known for being the love interest of Kang, the Conqueror.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw mentioned in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that "there's so much potential for her (Ravonna) in the future as well." She also mentioned that "Loki" will serve as the origin story for Ravonna.

Episode 2:

Lady Loki or Sylvie Lushton?

Lady Loki in Episode 2. Image via: Disney Plus/Marvel

Many fans on twitter pointed out that Lady Loki had black hair in comics and was based on Lady Sif, but the variant in the show has blonde hair. However, this character could be an amalgamation of both Sylvie and Lady Loki.

Furthermore, the variant being Sylvie, also known as Enchantress is very likely. All the other variants of Loki shown in the episode have black hair and demeanor like the main variant of Loki, the variant 1130. This is not the case for the female variant.

The powers of Loki 1130 and this female variant also differs as Loki does not have any mind-control abilities. The Asgardian God of Mischief had to use the power of the Sceptre to mind-control people in ‘"The Avengers" from 2012.

Lady Loki in Episode 2 with green energy-based powers. Image via: Disney Plus/Marvel

However, the powers of the female variant showcases the use of similar green energy (Loki’s signature color), it can be argued that her powers replicate that of Wanda Maximoff’s chaos magic-based mind control.

This theory is more plausible as the variant tells Loki, “Ugh, Don’t call me that." referring to the name Loki.

Lady Loki, not the villain:

Ever since the first trailer for the series dropped, there have been several speculations about Lady Loki being the primary antagonist of the series.

However, this may not be true. Episode 2 starts with the TVA Agents going to 1985’s Wisconsin at a renaissance fair, where the female variant of Loki eliminates the TVA hunters and abducts Hunter C20.

The scene is set to a song by Bonnie Tyler named “Holding out for a hero” with lyrics like, “Where have all the good men gone and where are all the Gods?” playing as she takes down the TVA agents.

The use of this particular song seems like a foreshadowing that Lady Loki or this Loki variant may not be the primary antagonist of the series.

Who is the ‘other agent’ that Judge Ravonna Renslayer mentions

Judge Ravonna mentions to Agent Mobius that, “You’re not the only analyst working for me.”

So, this begs the question: Who is this other agent/analyst? There is a theory that this could be Sylvie (or Lady Loki/female Loki variant) herself.

It is plausible that this so-called ‘variant’ might have turned against Judge Renslayer after finding out about her potential connection with Kang, the Conqueror.

Judge Ravonna with Kang, the Conqueror in the comics. Image via: Marvel

It can also be predicted that if Kang, the Conqueror, is truly involved with Ravonna, then they might have something sinister in plan.

Timeline - Reset Switches teleported to different locations:

At the end of the episode, we see that the ‘female variant’ activates all the timeline-reset switches from the 2050 Roxxcart location to throughout the locations of the timeline.

The 'sacred timeline' branching off due to Lady Loki's timeline bombing. Image via: Disney Plus/Marvel

This creates multiple branches in the Sacred-timeline, which led several fans to believe that these "nexus events" were the creation of the multiverse.

These locations included: Asgard (in 2004), Sakaar (in 1984), Italy (in 1390), New York (in 1947), Planet Vormir (in 2301),Nova Corp’s planet - Xandar (in 1001), Kree’s Planet - Hala (in 0051), as well as Ego (the living planet, in 1382), and Thanos’ home planet - Titan (in 1982).

This establishes the reason behind Loki meeting Natasha (Black Widow) on Vormir, which was shown extensively in the trailer.

Loki with Natasha/Black Widow(presumably) on Vormir. Image via: Disney Plus/Marvel

Will Kang be a timekeeper?

Jonathan Majors and the 'middle' timekeeper in Loki Episode 1. Image via: Disney Plus/Marvel

This has been theorized by Charlie Schneider (Youtuber, Emergency Awesome). He explains that the middle time-keeper in the statues, or the animated video of TVA’s ‘Miss Minute’s explainer’, looks a lot like Jonathan Majors. He was cast as Kang and is slated to show-up in 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.’

Episode 3 of "Loki", which will drop next Wednesday (June 23) will have further answers from Loki and Lady Loki’s reason for retaliating against the TVA. The next episode may also give a glimpse on another Loki variant, President Loki, as well as potentially showcase a dystopian New York with no Avengers.

