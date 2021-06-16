Loki Episode 2: Sophia Di Martino’s Lady Loki reveal takes Twitter by storm

Loki Episode 2 premiered June 16th on Disney Plus with Lady Loki’s arrival. Despite the show being just two episodes in, it has already garnered massive popularity on the internet.

Furthermore, Loki has become one of the top-viewed premieres on the Disney Plus streaming service.

Fans of the Asgardian God of Mischief were massively impressed by Loki’s emotional moments in the first episode. However, the tease of another “variant” of Loki near its end made everyone excited for Episode 2.

Episode 2, titled “The Variant,” focuses on proper introduction of the female variant of Loki

Ever since Lady Loki was teased in the trailer of the series, fans have been speculating that she will be one of the main variants of Loki in the series. Others even stated that she might be the antagonist of the series.

The second episode of the series begins in Oshkosh, Wisconsin (in 1985). The start sees the TVA Hunters tracing a variant’s location to the dress-up festival.

This is where fans first meet Lady Loki (played by Sophia Di Martino). Loki’s signature green energy is glimpsed on-screen when Hunter C20 gets hit by it on her head. She is then mind-controlled by Lady Loki to attack her fellow hunters on the team.

Lady Loki can also use mind control (Image via: Disney Plus/Marvel)

The series also showcases Lady Loki in classic Loki headgear with golden horns. Later in the series, we also find Tom Hiddleston’s Loki variant, and Hunter-B15 traces the other variant to 2050 in a Roxxcart superstore during a store.

Here, after many of her shenanigans escape them, Lady Loki transfers into B-15’s body. She speaks through B-15, taunting Loki:

“So, you are the fool they brought in to hunt me down?”

Lady Loki finally reveals true self later in the episode

Lady Loki’s reveal took Twitter by storm, with several fans sharing their excitement for Lady Loki and her arc for the upcoming episodes.

#loki spoilers

-

-

-

-

-



lady loki changing forms every few minutes:pic.twitter.com/P29OsW7f2Q — kae (@wcndanats) June 16, 2021

#LOKI SPOILERS 🚨!

-

-

-

-

-

this meme with that final scene :



Loki Lady Loki pic.twitter.com/Zc9qw6u8a1 — flicka ✿° (@flicksturz) June 16, 2021

#loki spoilers //

-

i love how they kept in the horned helment on lady #loki i lover her already pic.twitter.com/XmhMRYZhH0 — rae ⧗ (@kingvalkryie_) June 16, 2021

#loki //spoilers

•

•

•

•

•

lady loki she's

in the mcu blond? pic.twitter.com/muoIsMKS9v — m. ४ loki spoilers (@STARKWlNTER) June 16, 2021

#loki SPOILER

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

loki and lady loki meeting pic.twitter.com/Xwo5e5rGQC — l3ah ‎⎊ LOKI DAY (@orangecatmwuah) June 16, 2021

cw // #Loki SPOILERS

.

.

.

.

.

Wanda Lady Loki

🤝

Affecting both the

multiverse and the timeline pic.twitter.com/VDFDEeucZR — Ren (@wandasolsen) June 16, 2021

#Loki SPOILER

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

SO YOU'RE TELLING ME I HAVE TO WAIT A WHOLE WEEK TO SEE LADY LOKI AGAIN??!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HdeP4sY3y8 — figlia di loredana (@vatiicancameos) June 16, 2021

Fans also spotted the timeline had started to branch itself after Lady Loki messed with the “sacred timeline.”

#Loki spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

lady loki starting the multiverse wasn't on my bucket list but here we are pic.twitter.com/BnNpMmsmhh — audrey °~° loki era (@deansfreewill) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan spotted that in some foreign credits of Episode 2, the female variant’s character is named “Sylvie.” In the comics, Sylvie is a different human character to whom Loki gives Asgardian powers.

She has blonde hair, just like Lady Loki in the show, while the latter in the comics has black hair, just like Loki. However, Marvel may have just incorporated some aspects of Sylvie Lushton into Lady Loki.

#Loki ITS NOT LADY LOKI GUYS... LOOK AT THESE CREDITS FOR THE OTHER LANGUAGE VERSIONS... ITS SYLVIE !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lKofSqUIpw — ashelynx || LOKI SPOILERS IN MY TWEETS (@ashelynx22) June 16, 2021

Furthermore, the variant may never be called Lady Loki, and this makes the name change plausible. A similar rumor of Lady Thor not being called such in "Thor 4: Love and Thunder" was also in the news.

Loki and Agent Mobius in Episode 2. Image via: Disney Plus/Marvel

The episode also has several comedic moments between Agent Mobius and Loki. They range from the latter destroying Mobius’ lunch to tricking him into taking them to Pompeii’s volcanic eruption in 79AD.

These moments make it a fun watch amidst all the exciting reveals.

