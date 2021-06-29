Loki Episode 4 release date and time, spoilers, and theories: What to expect in the upcoming episode?

Last week, Loki Episode 3 dropped two gargantuan reveals, the first of which confirmed both Loki variants' "gender fluidity" and potential bisexuality. Meanwhile, the other hinted at something shady behind the TVA organization, which most fans have been theorizing about since Episode 2.

Episode 3 clarified Sylvie is not the real antagonist of the series. But the episode did not contain a thorough backstory of Sylvie Laufeydottir (played by Sophia Di Martino). However, Episode 4’s promos hinted that we would get more information about her.

Sylvie’s backstory will finally explain why she had a “plan that was years in the making.” This plan signifies that she might have connections with the TVA as a variant for ‘years.’

Furthermore, episode 3 also ended in a cliffhanger regarding Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie’s escape the doomed Lamentis-1. Episode 4 will also explain how they escaped.

The God of Mischief will be returning on Disney Plus with Loki Episode 4 on Wednesday, June 30 (12 AM PT, 3 PM ET, 12.30 PM IST, 5 PM AEST, 8 AM BST, and 4 PM KST.

Hang on, before talking about the potential predictions, let’s debunk some unlikely fan theories.

Loki escapes by using the infinity stones.

The infinity stones (A.K.A. Paper weights) from Episode 1. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

In episode 1, Loki is seen searching for the Tesseract (Space-stone) while trying to escape from the TVA. He finds the Tesseract in the desk-drawers of a TVA employee, Casey. Here, Loki also finds several infinity gems lying around.

The fan theory suggests Loki might have stolen the stones and is still in possession of at least the ‘time stone.’ This theory falls apart as there was a distinct sound of Loki dropping the infinity stones back in the drawer in Episode 1. Furthermore, the loophole in this theory is that for several instances in Episode 3, Loki could have used the stones but did not (if he had them).

TVA is in the Quantum Realm - not likely.

TVA Citadel at the end of time from Loki Episode 1. Image via: Disney Plus / Marvel.

Fans theorize there will be at least one hint at the arrival of the time-travelling antagonist from the comics, "Kang - The Conqueror." He is also confirmed to be in the upcoming MCU movie “Ant-man and The Wasp: Quantumania.”

As the name suggests, the quantum realm (dimension) will play a massive role. Hence, some fans are theorizing that TVA’s citadel is situated in the quantum realm.

In the comics, the citadel of TVA existing at the end of the time (in its own pocket dimension) makes this theory very unlikely.

Here are some theories about what episode 4 of Loki might have in store for us.

Caution: Read on only if you are okay with potential spoilers for the upcoming episodes.

4) Young Sylvie:

Young Sylvie from Loki Episode 4 Promos. Image via: Disney Plus / Marvel.

Promos for Episode 4 showed glimpses of a young Sylvie getting apprehended by someone. The shot may be in Asgard, where she is likely being taken to Allfather Odin.

The other theory suggests TVA could take her in after causing something in Asgard (potentially), making her a variant who affected the “sacred timeline”.

Sylvie in Episode 3. Image via: Disney+ / Marvel

This is plausible as she mentions that her plan to destabilize TVA has been in the making for years.

3) Agent Mobius could have been mind-wiped more than once.

Loki and Sylvie in Episode 3. Image via: Disney+ / Marvel

In the last episode, Sylvie revealed that all TVA employees are variants who have been mindwiped. She further mentions that she had to access memories from 100 years ago for Hunter C-20 (played by Sasha Lane). This explains that the TVA headquarters in the citadel at the end of time slows down the natural aging of the presumably human employees.

Agent Mobius in Episode 1. Image via: Disney Plus / Marvel.

It also implies that Agent Mobius could have been working for the TVA for centuries. Furthermore, this could mean that the "Other Agent" mentioned by Judge Renslayer is Mobius himself.

2) Old Loki variant

Last year, it was reported by Discussing Films that Oscar-nominated actor Richard E Grant had joined the Loki series. Thus, fans started to theorize that he could be playing an older variant of Loki.

We have also theorized that Old Loki and Sylvie might share a connection. Moreover, Sylvie’s mission could be sanctioned by Grant’s Old Loki.

1) Mobius (or Loki) in Egypt

Agent Mobius (potentially impersonated by Loki) in Episode 4 Promo. Image via: Disney Plus / Marvel.

Agent Mobius (played by Owen Wilson) is seen driving towards the Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt in a leaked video. This is a clear Easter egg for Kang, the Conqueror. In the comics, Nathaniel Richards or Kang ( a descendant of Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four) is from the 30th Century. He time travels to the past and settles in Egypt as Pharaoh Rama-Tut.

However, some glimpses of the footage suggest it was Loki who had shapeshifted into Mobius. Mobius/Loki’s trip to Egypt could potentially end with him uncovering some history about Rama-Tut/ Kang.

Other than these theories, Loki Episode 4 could see both the variants escaping to some other apocalypse. At the same time, we could also see Loki trying to explain to Mobius about all TVA employees being mindwiped variants.

