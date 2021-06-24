Loki Episode 3 Breakdown: Easter Eggs, theories and what to expect

Loki Episode 3 gave two of the series' biggest revelations that will be crucial in setting up the future of the MCU Phase 4. Previously, Marvel had pretty much confirmed the reveal of Loki's 'gender fluidity' or possible bisexuality in a teaser on Twitter. However, both variants of Loki connecting over their sexual preferences in an organic way was one of the major highlights of the episode.

This reveal was well-received by fans, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community. Some even termed it the best gift of pride month. Moreover, Episode 3 also contained a reveal that hints at the TVA or the authorities behind the TVA being the real antagonists of the series.

Furthermore, the episode also had multiple brief action sequences, making it a welcome addition to the witty banter between the two variants. Loki Episode 3 also delved a little into the backstory of the female variant, Sylvie. Loki and Sylvie also shared a sweet moment reminiscing on their mother's memories, which seemed to be Frigga in Sylvie's case as well.

Loki Episode 3 was titled "Lamentis", which showed the Loki variants: Loki and Sylvie getting stuck in the habitable moon, Lamentis 1, in 2077.

Episode 3 of Loki was packed with references and Easter eggs combined with the two crucial reveals.

Here is a list of Easter eggs and theories from Episode 3, 'Lamentis.'

'Snowpiercer' Reference:

Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers) in Snowpiercer (2013). Image via: CJ Entertainment

This reference was not lost on most of the fans. In Episode 3, Loki and Sylvie need to escape the doomed habitable moon, 'Lamentis (in 2077),' which will collide with its planet soon. The inhabitants of Lamentis will have to rely on an evacuation vehicle, the 'ark.' This would require them to travel to the 'ark' using their railway, which gives access to tickets to the aristocrats of Lamentis.

This is a direct reference to the 'Snowpiercer (2013)' film starring 'Captain America' star Chris Evans. Later 'Snowpiercer' was also made into a series.

Loki and Sylvie's potential bisexuality:

Loki has historically been 'gender-fluid,' even in Norse mythology. In Nordic myths, Loki has been known to switch between genders to suit his/her mischievous purposes.

In the comics, 'Lady Loki' was just Loki inhabiting Lady Sif's body. Furthermore, in another comics issue 'Loki: Agent of Asgard,' a version of Loki was established to be 'gender fluid' with clear switches between male and female.

Sylvie - Enchantress:

Sylvie Laufeydottir in MCU, Sylvie Hushton in Comics, Ikol Loki in comics. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

Sylvie Lushton, Lady Loki, Ikol Loki (from 'Loki: Agent of Asgard' comic series), and Enchantress (Amora) are different characters with varied origins in the comics. However, we theorized that the female Loki variant in the series named 'Sylvie Laufeydottir,' was an amalgamation of characters like Lady Loki, Sylvie Hushton, and Ikol Loki from the comics.

Now, Episode 3 also established that Sylvie from the Loki series is also based on 'Enchantress.' This was confirmed by Grace Randolph (Beyond The Trailer), who received confirmation from her source.

"Another One!":

"Another!" reference (from Thor) in Loki Episode 3. Image via: Disney+/ Marvel

This was a clear reference to Thor, his brother. In the first 'Thor' film, which introduced both Asgardian gods, Thor is seen ordering another cup of coffee on Earth (Midgard) by smashing an existing cup. Both Thor and Loki exclaim, "Another one!" while ordering the beverage's refill in the film and the series, respectively.

TVA Employees are Variants - Mobius from '90s:

Loki and Agent Mobius in Episode 2. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

The second biggest reveal of Loki Episode 3 was when Sylvie mentions that all employees of TVA (Time Variance Authority) are variants as well. The revelation combined with Mobius' explanation of why he had the 'jet ski magazine,' plus the series heavily features 1990's 'Josta' soda, which is also seen consumed by Agent Mobius, could potentially translate to Mobius' origin in the series being in the 1990s.

Sylvie's potential gender transition - 'Agent of Asgard' Comics:

Loki in 'Agent of Asgard' comic issues. Image via: Marvel Comics

In 'Loki: Agent of Asgard' Comic Issue #5, a version of Loki is seen transitioning from male to female Loki. After he explains to Lorelei:

"I (Loki) can turn into anything, as long as it's me."

Now, in the series, Sylvie says:

"(Loki's) not who I am anymore. I am Sylvie now."

Sylvie and Loki on Lamentis 1 in Episode 3. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

This hints at the plausible gender transition theory for Sylvie. She could have been potentially a male variant of Loki who transitioned or switched to being a female.

Postman (David):

David (Postman- Earth 666). Image via: Marvel Comics

In Loki Episode 3, Sylvie mentions that she had a relationship with a 'postman.' If this is true (considering she is a variant of Loki), this could be a reference to David, the Postman, from the 'Morlocks' comics.

Mobius M. Mobius - The 'other agent':

Judge Ravonna with Mobius in Episode 2. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

In Episode 2 of Loki, Judge Ravonna mentions to Agent Mobius that, "You're not the only analyst working for me."

Episode 3 established that all TVA employees are variants as well, who potentially had their memories wiped. Now, this gives another plausible theory that the 'other agent' Ravonna mentions in Episode 2 could potentially be Mobius' variant.

In the comics, Mobius also sees multiple versions of himself working in the TVA. Furthermore, Agent Mobius' full name Mobius M (Mobius) Mobius, could also hint at two or three variants of Mobius in total.

Loki Episode 3 left us with several theories for the upcoming episodes and the impact of the series in MCU Phase 4. While the lack of Owen Wilson's Mobius left fans missing the quirky and charming character, it was balanced by the fun banter-filled chemistry between Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie.

After Episode 3's massive reveal, fans can now wait for glimpses of Episode 4 in upcoming promos throughout the upcoming week.

