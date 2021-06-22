Loki Episode 3 release date and time, spoilers, and theories: What to expect in the upcoming episode?

Last week, Loki Episode 2 blew the minds of viewers while introducing the female variant of Loki, Sylvie, or presumably Lady Loki. The episode possibly laid the foundation for one of the most critical events regarding the future of MCU Phase 4. In the episode, Sylvie bombs the sacred time at multiple time periods and locations.

The bombing caused the timeline to split into multiple branches, so several fans and comic book experts believe the incident to be either the origin of the multiverse in MCU or the event that forever changed the multiverse.

Episode 2 ended in a seriously unexpected manner, with Loki’s spell at the TVA ending, as he follows his female variant into another time period/location.

The God of Mischief will be returning on Disney Plus with Loki Episode 3 on June 23rd (12 AM PT, 3 PM ET, 12.30 PM IST, 5 PM AEST, 8 AM BST, and 4 PM KST.

Here are some theories about what episode 3 of Loki might have in store for us.

Note: Warning, as Loki said, “expect the expected.” Follow his advice for the theories we dive into below. If some of them are true, they can spoil Episode 3 for you.

So, read on if you are okay with spoilers.

7) The events of Loki Season 1 will lead into the upcoming MCU films and shows.

Loki Episode 2 dealt with the bombing of the sacred timeline, which will have massive ripple effects on the multiverse. Episode 3 might have more insight into how the show will lay the foundation for films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, as these films directly deal with the multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Alfred Molina, who has been confirmed to reprise his role of Doc Ock, dished some more details about his return in an exclusive Variety interview.

Spider-Man : No Way Home Concept Poster. Image Via: Twitter/BossLogic

The ‘Spider-Man 2 (2004)’ star mentioned that Jon Watts, director of the third MCU Spider-Man film, told Molina that the movie would pick up Doc Ock’s story from “that moment” in the East River. In 2004’s Spider-Man 2, Molina’s Doc Ock drowns in the East River along with his reactor .

This implies that No Way Home will have severe multiversal travel in its plot. Episode 3 of Loki is expected to shed light on how multiversal travel works as seen from the trailer for the upcoming episode, where Loki is seen in multiple alternate realities.

6) 1947- New York’s Nexus event

New York (1947) shows up as a 'nexus event' in Episode 2 after bombing of the 'sacred timeline'. Image Via: Disney+/Marvel

In Episode 2, we saw that several timeline reset device charges were sent to multiple locations in the distant past, present or even future. One of them included New York in 1947. This is close to 1945 when Steve Rogers (Captain America) went into the ice trying to save New York.

Peggy Carter as 'Captain Britain' in 'Marvel's What If...?' series teaser . Image Via: Disney+/Marvel

The timing could be relevant for the ‘Marvel’s What If…?’ show which will deal with alternate versions of characters. The show is expected to release on Disney+ in August 2021. Furthermore, the series will have an episode highlighting the scenario if Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum. The nexus-event of 1947-New York could potentially cause this alternate reality.

We hope that Loki Episode 3 brings some insight on these ‘nexus events’ to shed some light on this theory.

5) Gender Fluid Ikol Loki?

Sylvie Laufeydottir confirmed as the name of the 'female variant' in Episode 2. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

In Episode 2, the "variant report" on the female Loki confirmed that the official MCU name for the female variant is "Sylvie Laufedottir," which means just like Loki, she was born in Jotunheim.

Sylvie Laufeydottir in MCU, Sylvie Hushton in Comics, Ikol Loki in comics. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

However, the name Sylvie and the blonde hair establishes that Marvel might have amalgamated her character with Lady Loki and Sylvie Hushton from the comics. Meanwhile, the reference for Loki and lady Loki from the comics (especially ‘Loki: Agent of Asgard’ issues) is established by the broken horn in the headgear of the female variant.

This is also plausible as lady Loki is gender-neutral in the comics, identifying as both male and female from time to time. Now, the MCU has already established that the main version of Loki is ‘gender fluid’ in a teaser promo on Twitter. Hence, it is plausible that Sylvie’s character can be ‘gender fluid’ too.

4) Potential Black Widow cameo in Episode 3

Potential Black Widow Cameo in Loki. Image via: Disney +/Marvel

A shot of Loki in what seems like Planet Vormir with Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow has riled up fans ever since the first teaser for the show dropped. This might be further explored in the upcoming episode, as one of the ‘timeline reset bombs’ was sent to Vormir (in 2301).

This, however, further establishes that Natasha really is dead in the present.

3) Loki in Alternate timeline - New York

Loki in apocaluptic alternate reality New York. Image via: Disney+/Marvel

A brief shot of Loki in post-apocalyptic New York with the backdrop of the ‘Avengers towers’ in ruins is seen in the teaser footage for Episode 3. This might be the same alternate reality where we meet ‘President Loki.’

2) Loki in Asgard

Loki in Asgard (as shown in teaser for Episode 3). Image via: Disney+/Marvel

Another brief shot of what looks like the throne room of Asgard can be seen in the teaser footage for Episode 3. This means Loki could have an emotionally cathartic journey to Asgard after learning that Asgard was decimated in the present timeline of the MCU.

1) Loki in Xandar or Kree

Loki in either Planet Hala or Xandar (as shown in teaser for Episode 3). Image via: Disney+/Marvel

A glimpse of a location with wreckage and a crashed ship in the background was teased in the footage for the upcoming episode. This could either be on Nova Corp’s planet, Xandar, or the Kree planet, Hala, where Sylvie sent the ‘timeline reset bombs’ in Episode 2.

Other than these theories, further revelations about Sylvie’s reason for attacking the TVA could be revealed or at least hinted at in Loki Episode 3. The episode could also see Judge Renslayer personally accompanying Mobius in the field to apprehend both versions of Loki.

