Spider-Man: No Way Home - Alfred Molina x Kevin Feige memes trend online after actor confirms return as Dr Octopus

Alfred Molina recently sent shockwaves throughout the entire Marvel fanbase after dropping a bombshell of a revelation: Dr Otto Octavius, aka Dr Octopus, is officially going to star in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In an exclusive interview with Variety recently, the 67-year old English actor spilled the beans on a closely guarded secret that had left the internet rife with speculation all this while.

Alfred Molina confirms he will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 🕸



(via @variety) pic.twitter.com/sZH53pfYLp — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 16, 2021

When Alfred Molina was first invited to reprise his role as Dr Otto Octavious, he was asked to remain tight-lipped about his involvement in the film.

However, looking at his recent revelations, it appears that Molina has not only blown the lid off his involvement in the film but has also gone to the extent of sharing details of the filming process.

In a statement to Variety, the "Pink Panther 2" star humorously opened up on his experience of wielding Doctor Octopus's mechanical tentacles once again:

"When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it because it was supposed to be some great big secret. But, you know, it's all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!"

With his monumental revelation, Alfred Molina might have just possibly leaked the heavily rumored Multiverse plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Alfred Molina blowing off his NDA and being like "yeah I did that shit, and it owned" is just a perfectly delightful note to end this week on. Alfred Molina remains undefeated. — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 16, 2021

In response, scores of fans soon took to Twitter to conjure up a slew of hilarious memes based on how the President of Marvel, Kevin Feige, might possibly react to this bombshell reveal.

Twitter reacts to Alfred Molina's return in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Over the past few months, all signs seemed to be pointing towards a fanboy's ultimate dream coming true in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment of Tom Holland's impressive run as the MCU's Spider-Man.

With his recent confirmation, Alfred Molina joins an already stacked cast, which, apart from the lead trio of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, Zendaya's MJ, and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds, features the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx's Electro.

Molina's recent confirmation ties in perfectly with the long-standing rumors of a Spider-Verse film that will finally bring Tom Holland's Spider-Man on a collision course with former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

This also paves the way for a plausible narrative that centers around intersecting timelines and possibly time-travel as a means of bringing about a confluence of Sam Raimi, Marc Webb, and Jon Watts' universes in the form of an exciting Multi-Verse project.

While Alfred Molina certainly seems to have no qualms regarding his involvement in the film, fans took advantage of his revelation to come up with a plethora of memes which hypothetically captured Kevin Feige's hilarious reactions:

Kevin Feige after he finds Alfred Molina. pic.twitter.com/gM0toxrwwK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 16, 2021

Kevin Feige looking at Alfred Molina pic.twitter.com/Zu2mA7YWmG — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 16, 2021

Kevin Feige right now watching Alfred Molina spill all of the #SpiderManNoWayHome secrets... pic.twitter.com/q5APUWlBBB — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) April 16, 2021

When Jon Watts and Kevin Feige find Alfred Molina pic.twitter.com/aOCa5Bbm1G — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) April 16, 2021

Kevin Feige after seeing Alfred Molina spoiling Spider Man no way home pic.twitter.com/LzSUFnlhHw — Allen (@Allen__YT) April 17, 2021

Kevin Feige is at Alfred Molina’s doorstep rn like this pic.twitter.com/DP5x0JDNEq — emmanuel (@__lemmanuel__) April 16, 2021

Kevin Feige to Alfred Molina right now for spoiling Spider-Man No Way Home pic.twitter.com/V29dNToe9U — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) April 16, 2021

Alfred Molina ditching that Marvel NDA like pic.twitter.com/zcGbhWUX4t — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) April 16, 2021

Kevin Feige calling Alfred Molina’s publicist tonight: pic.twitter.com/by4ieVKRRV — Michael Cook (@MichaelCookFilm) April 17, 2021

Sony and Marvel Studios when they see Alfred Molina confirm Doc Ock will be in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' pic.twitter.com/SKDKf7QXMr — Binge Mode (@binge_mode) April 16, 2021

Feige seeing Alfred Molina give details on No Way Home: pic.twitter.com/5MjuO5dsrp — Spider-Man Shots 📸 (@SpiderManShots) April 16, 2021

Alfred Molina to Kevin Feige as he confirms the #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/tgonl3wGSA — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) April 16, 2021

Kevin Feige right now: pic.twitter.com/iKmf6HpoXD — James Dwyer (@jamesdwyer192) April 16, 2021

Kevin Feige after seeing Alfred Molina spoiling things pic.twitter.com/j6oyEmlvUR — Mitchell Buck (@MitchellBuck24) April 16, 2021

Kevin Feige right now watching Alfred Molina spill all of the #SpiderManNoWayHome secrets... pic.twitter.com/HhzKWdexmg — Anthony S (@StraderZane) April 16, 2021

Alfred Molina sharing #SpiderManNoWayHome news about Doc Ock vs Kevin Feige pic.twitter.com/aiHLeK4uFS — Everyday I wake up (@TheFknLizrdKin2) April 16, 2021

kevin feige at alfred molina's door after he spilled multiverse secrets : pic.twitter.com/nMK5w1TP2f — Guna⚡ (@aannuugg) April 17, 2021

Kevin Feige: I don't think anyone will spoil SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME and the Spider-Verse in it, right?



Alfred Molina: pic.twitter.com/4zH665SBCH — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) April 17, 2021

Kevin Feige when he catches Alfred Molina pic.twitter.com/WrgHCzhNPV — 🩸 (@TDKRBane) April 16, 2021

Kevin feige to Alfred Molina right now pic.twitter.com/VyTwSJN60m — Spider-Man No way home news and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) April 16, 2021

Humor aside, Alfred Molina's recent revelation has only served to increase the buzz surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, set to release on December 17th, 2021, amid astronomical hype.