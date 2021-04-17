Spider-Man: No Way Home - Alfred Molina x Kevin Feige memes trend online after actor confirms return as Dr Octopus

Alfred Molina recently sent shockwaves throughout the entire Marvel fanbase after dropping a bombshell of a revelation: Dr Otto Octavius, aka Dr Octopus, is officially going to star in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
In an exclusive interview with Variety recently, the 67-year old English actor spilled the beans on a closely guarded secret that had left the internet rife with speculation all this while.
When Alfred Molina was first invited to reprise his role as Dr Otto Octavious, he was asked to remain tight-lipped about his involvement in the film.
However, looking at his recent revelations, it appears that Molina has not only blown the lid off his involvement in the film but has also gone to the extent of sharing details of the filming process.
In a statement to Variety, the "Pink Panther 2" star humorously opened up on his experience of wielding Doctor Octopus's mechanical tentacles once again:
"When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it because it was supposed to be some great big secret. But, you know, it's all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!"
With his monumental revelation, Alfred Molina might have just possibly leaked the heavily rumored Multiverse plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
In response, scores of fans soon took to Twitter to conjure up a slew of hilarious memes based on how the President of Marvel, Kevin Feige, might possibly react to this bombshell reveal.
Twitter reacts to Alfred Molina's return in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Over the past few months, all signs seemed to be pointing towards a fanboy's ultimate dream coming true in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment of Tom Holland's impressive run as the MCU's Spider-Man.
With his recent confirmation, Alfred Molina joins an already stacked cast, which, apart from the lead trio of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, Zendaya's MJ, and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds, features the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx's Electro.
Molina's recent confirmation ties in perfectly with the long-standing rumors of a Spider-Verse film that will finally bring Tom Holland's Spider-Man on a collision course with former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
This also paves the way for a plausible narrative that centers around intersecting timelines and possibly time-travel as a means of bringing about a confluence of Sam Raimi, Marc Webb, and Jon Watts' universes in the form of an exciting Multi-Verse project.
While Alfred Molina certainly seems to have no qualms regarding his involvement in the film, fans took advantage of his revelation to come up with a plethora of memes which hypothetically captured Kevin Feige's hilarious reactions:
Humor aside, Alfred Molina's recent revelation has only served to increase the buzz surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, set to release on December 17th, 2021, amid astronomical hype.