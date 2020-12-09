Twitter goes crazy as Alfred Molina returns as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3

Alfred Molina's deceptively cunning Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, is officially back in the Spider-Verse, as he has been roped in to reprise his iconic role in Spider-Man 3.

In an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, the casting of Alfred Molina in Tom Holland's highly anticipated Spider-Man 3 was recently confirmed amid much fanfare.

'Spider-Man 3': Alfred Molina returning as Doctor Octopus https://t.co/of1IaMdQ1x pic.twitter.com/wcXMqQP2Qa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 8, 2020

Ever since he portrayed the charming yet conniving Doctor Octopus in 2004's Spider-Man 2, Alfred Molina has become canon in the cinematic Spider-Verse, having excelled in his role of a rogue scientist.

With Jamie Foxx's Electro having already come on onboard Spider-Man 3, all signs now seem to be pointing towards an epic Spider-Verse crossover, as excited fans took to Twitter to discuss a plethora of possibilities.

Alfred Molina is back as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3 is the highly anticipated sequel to Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home and is heavily rumoured to bring back a score of fan favourites.

So far, the cast is already looking stacked, with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx's Electro reprising their roles from previous installments. Now joining them will be none other than Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, in what is being hailed as a landmark development for the narrative of Spider-Man 3.

For a long time now, the makings of a Spider-Verse film has been speculated, with Fandom Wire even going to the extent of revealing that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have both been signed on for a colossal crossover.

Advertisement

While the casting of Maguire and Garfield seems almost too good to be true, the recent spate of actors who have been cast in Spider-Man 3, bodes extremely well for the return of the former Spideys.

By the looks of it, it appears that Marvel and Sony have come to a consensus by deciding to cater to fan service in the form of a live-action epic Spider-Verse crossover.

Soon after news of Alfred Molina's casting broke online, Twitter went berserk as excited fans failed to keep their emotions in check.

Check out some of the reactions online as ecstatic fans responded to the possibility of a mouth-watering Spider-Man 3 narrative:

Jamie Foxx is back as Electro.

Alfred Molina is back as Doc Ock.



The Spider-Verse lives! pic.twitter.com/4vc1MqAhZ4 — Walt (@UberKryptonian) December 8, 2020

JUST IN: Alfred Molina will return as Doc Ock in the next #SpiderMan movie. So now we have Jamie Foxx as Electro and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock. Feels like Spider-Man we'll need some extra help to defeat them....

via @THR https://t.co/pwjCzu32bk pic.twitter.com/o8zM2zqujw — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 8, 2020

we got Jamie Foxx back as Electro and we got Alfred Molina back as Doc Ock



it’s really only a matter of time before Andrew and Tobey are confirmed and that Spider-Man 3 is gonna be Spider-Verse related. pic.twitter.com/iJqkItsoXe — Luke (@qLxke_) December 8, 2020

Alfred Molina coming back as Doctor Octopus pic.twitter.com/RfI2jYAB3j — General MastaMunsta (@MunstaMasta) December 8, 2020

Advertisement

My personal hope is that Spider-Man 3 goes so deep into insane Spider-Versing that Bruce Campbell pops up as ten different characters and even Sam Raimi appears in the movie as the director of past Spider-Man movies who's now sucked into the actual world of the real Spider-Man. pic.twitter.com/M3SmoDvBzY — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) December 8, 2020

It’s all coming together in Spider-Man 3, huh? pic.twitter.com/5YQjHqC1R0 — John 🎬 (@johneberlejr) December 8, 2020

We're absolutely going to get this scene with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the next Spider-Man film, aren't we? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SphRuh7Yf1 — Alex 🦉| Haruspis (@haruspis) December 8, 2020

Advertisement

Me in the theater when Tobey Maguire makes his appearance in the movie pic.twitter.com/KDcQ37rNg6 — Dash (@dashrevolver) December 8, 2020

NO FUCKING WAY — The Mandalorian (@mando7899) December 8, 2020

Best on screen Spider-Man villain. Let the hype commence!!!! — Carlos The DC Fan (@CarlosM24116052) December 8, 2020

This bout to be the greatest movie ever pic.twitter.com/E9uMeJg6Is — 𝐞-𝐦𝐚𝐧  #4Dak (@EMan2K_) December 8, 2020

Advertisement

Spider-Man 3 is going to be wild. pic.twitter.com/SJ5pxX9fDj — Matt 🎬 (@mattlovescinema) December 8, 2020

As the reactions continue to come in thick and fast, the recent casting of Alfred Molina has just increased the hype surrounding Spider-Man 3 to a whole new level.

With Doctor Octopus now onboard, surely Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield can't be that far behind?