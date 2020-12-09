Twitter goes crazy as Alfred Molina returns as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3

Alfred Molina's deceptively cunning Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, is officially back in the Spider-Verse, as he has been roped in to reprise his iconic role in Spider-Man 3.
In an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, the casting of Alfred Molina in Tom Holland's highly anticipated Spider-Man 3 was recently confirmed amid much fanfare.
Ever since he portrayed the charming yet conniving Doctor Octopus in 2004's Spider-Man 2, Alfred Molina has become canon in the cinematic Spider-Verse, having excelled in his role of a rogue scientist.
With Jamie Foxx's Electro having already come on onboard Spider-Man 3, all signs now seem to be pointing towards an epic Spider-Verse crossover, as excited fans took to Twitter to discuss a plethora of possibilities.
Alfred Molina is back as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man 3 is the highly anticipated sequel to Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home and is heavily rumoured to bring back a score of fan favourites.
So far, the cast is already looking stacked, with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx's Electro reprising their roles from previous installments. Now joining them will be none other than Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, in what is being hailed as a landmark development for the narrative of Spider-Man 3.
For a long time now, the makings of a Spider-Verse film has been speculated, with Fandom Wire even going to the extent of revealing that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have both been signed on for a colossal crossover.
While the casting of Maguire and Garfield seems almost too good to be true, the recent spate of actors who have been cast in Spider-Man 3, bodes extremely well for the return of the former Spideys.
By the looks of it, it appears that Marvel and Sony have come to a consensus by deciding to cater to fan service in the form of a live-action epic Spider-Verse crossover.
Soon after news of Alfred Molina's casting broke online, Twitter went berserk as excited fans failed to keep their emotions in check.
Check out some of the reactions online as ecstatic fans responded to the possibility of a mouth-watering Spider-Man 3 narrative:
As the reactions continue to come in thick and fast, the recent casting of Alfred Molina has just increased the hype surrounding Spider-Man 3 to a whole new level.
With Doctor Octopus now onboard, surely Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield can't be that far behind?
Published 09 Dec 2020, 01:44 IST