Spider-Man memes trend online after Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon troll fans with 3 hilarious titles

The lead trio of the upcoming Spider-Man film, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, recently took to Instagram to hilariously share different titles for the film.

Tom Holland's Instagram post generated a lot of buzz, with the film's title being revealed as "Spider-Man: Phone Home":

However, within minutes, his co-star Jacob Batalon, who portrays Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, posted another title, which read "Spider-Man: Home Wrecker":

And if that wasn't enough, Zendaya also joined the party with a hilarious title of her own called "Spider-Man: Home Slice," thereby raining down chaos upon a bewildered fandom.

Apart from the trio of titles, official first images of the film were shared online, in which Tom Holland's Peter Parker can be seen embarking on a new adventure alongside Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds.

As a result of this unique promotion approach, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions, most of which were in the form of hilarious memes.

Spider-Man 3: Home-Wrecker, Home Slice or Phone Home? Twitter decides via memes

The upcoming third installment of the MCU's Spider-Man franchise has generated a lot of buzz recently, with rumors of the film ushering in the multiverse looming large.

The rumor mill has produced a host of theories, which range from the possibility of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to team up with Tom Holland's Peter Parker to Tom Hardy's Venom possibly making an appearance.

With Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus already on board, fans believe these are vital signs that point towards the introduction of the Sinister Six and a harbinger of the multiverse being set up.

Moreover, with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange set to star in the film, the stacked ensmeble cast will reportedly play a major role in initiating the events of the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to arrive in 2022.

As the hype around the film remains sky-high, the lead trio's decision to troll fans with a series of hilarious titles seems to have only intensified the excitement.

In response, Twitter soon conjured up a slew of hilarious film titles and memes as they pondered over what the official title could be:

spider-man: phone home vs. spider-man home wrecker pic.twitter.com/8Zpk1g49mA — darlene 🥀 | STREAM AGATHA ALL ALONG (@bwaydarlene) February 23, 2021

THE SPIDER-MAN 3 CAST REALLY WOKE UP AND CHOSE VIOLENCE pic.twitter.com/7URV8QqWgj — Ren | WandaVision SPOILERS ᗢ (@wandasolsen) February 24, 2021

Here we go Sony has officially revealed the title for Spider-Man 3 pic.twitter.com/kBEcIdkslq — Will (@WilliamD1123) February 23, 2021

we know who is posting from Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon's account don't we...#AgathaAllAlong #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/vSV02Bj4Ix — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 23, 2021

new spiderman 3 title just dropped pic.twitter.com/QZp36z6RwD — Chip Zdarsky (@zdarsky) February 24, 2021

Okay this time we got the REAL 'Spider-Man 3' title! pic.twitter.com/vZptFPGVJv — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 23, 2021

Y'ALL WHAT IF EACH SPIDERMAN TITLE IS FOR THE SPIDERMAN FROM A DIFFERENT UNIVERSE?



•Home Slice = Tobey Maguire

•Home Wrecker = Andrew Garfield

•Phone Home = Tom Holland pic.twitter.com/LLWsvFM26J — lyanna ᱬ ۞ (@cynndriarr) February 24, 2021

SPIDER-MAN: ALL MY HOMIES LYING TO US — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 23, 2021

idk i just think that:



-phone home is andrew garfield spiderman

-home wrecker is tom holland spiderman

-home slice is toby maguire spiderman pic.twitter.com/Lgp8CFM64p — bren 🇦🇷🧉wv spoilers (@jadexchampagne) February 24, 2021

cant wait for the new spiderman movie pic.twitter.com/jx7D0n2VEA — Kian (@kianworld) February 24, 2021

the real title of spiderman 3 pic.twitter.com/p7IJSbNbKU — bren 🇦🇷🧉wv spoilers (@jadexchampagne) February 24, 2021

get spiderman a boyfriend pic.twitter.com/JOpQGhMptN — chick 🐥 (@leiashalo) February 24, 2021

Every single Tom Holland Spiderman movie be like pic.twitter.com/WdxNe2vzHc — Twilit (@Twi_Wolfos) February 23, 2021

omg it's the spiderman 3 title 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LcnJNZz8LQ — chick 🐥 (@leiashalo) February 24, 2021

I got to admit I wasn’t expecting #SpiderMan3 to be a crossover with Disney’s Home on the Range. But if they intend to keep putting “Home” in the title. I suppose this was only a matter of time. #Spiderman #Marvel #SpiderManPhoneHome #SpiderManHomeWrecker pic.twitter.com/Yeo10BPFKP — Sean Is #TeamGodzilla (@SeanJTKing) February 24, 2021

Anyone else notice each title they posted had a connection with a all 3 Spider-Man. Phone home - Toms Spider-Man recording on his phone in homecoming, Andrew’s Spider-Man lost Gwen hints home wrecker, and toby’s Spider-Man delivering pizza hints home slice. #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/i1O7jDKf4t — Lauren : Why Don’t We 2 is coming ? (@WhyDontWeNJ) February 24, 2021

Spiderman : Home Slice pic.twitter.com/L3Tnvxy29M — Simili Bird (@hu1_06) February 24, 2021

3 fake Spider-Man 3 titles hmmmmmm... pic.twitter.com/QT4k3Oj9N6 — T'Challa Stan #TeamKong (@KhameekJ03) February 24, 2021

Guys Guys Kevin Feige Sent me THE REAL Spider-Man 3 Title/Logo look pic.twitter.com/WwuzG3NMlm — Dan W (@Nightwing2xxy) February 24, 2021

Me waiting for Zendaya to post the true title of Spider-Man 3 pic.twitter.com/PaROhpgMHD — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 23, 2021

Tobey Maguire reactivating his Twitter account to give us the real #SpiderMan3 title and watch the world burn down pic.twitter.com/7ptnfdZSvo — SPLaul (@ShadyCobainNV) February 24, 2021

Sony’s Marketing Team after pulling that stunt: #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/IYg14VT4xG — aaron ⬡ vision scrapbook era (@vandawision) February 23, 2021

me logging on to twitter at 4am and seeing #SpiderMan3 trending pic.twitter.com/pq8rVzWj3O — 💀gemma✨ (@GingerWarrior13) February 24, 2021

As confusion reigns supreme on Twitter, all eyes are now on the new episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where Tom Holland is rumored to finally drop the official title of Spider-Man 3.