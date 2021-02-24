Spider-Man memes trend online after Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon troll fans with 3 hilarious titles

The lead trio of the upcoming Spider-Man film, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, recently took to Instagram to hilariously share different titles for the film.
Tom Holland's Instagram post generated a lot of buzz, with the film's title being revealed as "Spider-Man: Phone Home":
However, within minutes, his co-star Jacob Batalon, who portrays Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, posted another title, which read "Spider-Man: Home Wrecker":
And if that wasn't enough, Zendaya also joined the party with a hilarious title of her own called "Spider-Man: Home Slice," thereby raining down chaos upon a bewildered fandom.
Apart from the trio of titles, official first images of the film were shared online, in which Tom Holland's Peter Parker can be seen embarking on a new adventure alongside Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds.
As a result of this unique promotion approach, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions, most of which were in the form of hilarious memes.
Spider-Man 3: Home-Wrecker, Home Slice or Phone Home? Twitter decides via memes
The upcoming third installment of the MCU's Spider-Man franchise has generated a lot of buzz recently, with rumors of the film ushering in the multiverse looming large.
The rumor mill has produced a host of theories, which range from the possibility of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to team up with Tom Holland's Peter Parker to Tom Hardy's Venom possibly making an appearance.
With Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus already on board, fans believe these are vital signs that point towards the introduction of the Sinister Six and a harbinger of the multiverse being set up.
Moreover, with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange set to star in the film, the stacked ensmeble cast will reportedly play a major role in initiating the events of the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to arrive in 2022.
As the hype around the film remains sky-high, the lead trio's decision to troll fans with a series of hilarious titles seems to have only intensified the excitement.
In response, Twitter soon conjured up a slew of hilarious film titles and memes as they pondered over what the official title could be:
As confusion reigns supreme on Twitter, all eyes are now on the new episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where Tom Holland is rumored to finally drop the official title of Spider-Man 3.Published 24 Feb 2021, 09:56 IST