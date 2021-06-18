Anthony Mackie leaves fans disappointed after referring to Sam x Bucky’s bromance as “exploitation of homosexuality”

Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson in the hit Disney+ (Marvel) show, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” left scores of fans disappointed with his recent comments on Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson’s bromance.

The 42-year old actor, in a Variety podcast, said:

“You’d call it a bromance, but it’s just literally two guys who have each other’s backs.”

Anthony Mackie also left fans upset over his comments regarding those who ‘ship’ a homosexual relationship between the show’s titular characters. He stated that he wants to portray Sam (Falcon, and now Captain America) as a “sensitive masculine figure.” He noted:

“There’s nothing more sensitive than having emotional conversations and a kindred spirit friendship with someone that you care about and love.”

Anthony Mackie believes Sam and Bucky should have platonic relationship in MCU

The “8 Mile” and “Altered Carbon” star added:

“The idea of two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem because of the exploitation of homosexuality. It used to be guys can be friends, we can hang out, and it was cool. You can’t do that anymore because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalize themselves.”

Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Black Mirror (Image via Netflix)

He also called back to a Black Mirror episode where he and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played best friends who had sex with each other in a VR game. Yahya played as an avatar of a lady and seduced Anthony Mackie's character.

The Louisiana native also brought up the relationship between Steve Rogers (former Captain America, played by Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier/White Wolf, played by Sebastian Stan).

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Image via Disney+/Marvel)

“Sam and Steve had a relationship where they admired, appreciated, and loved each other.”

The American added:

“Bucky and Sam have a relationship where they learn how to accept, appreciate and love each other. You’d call it a bromance, but it’s literally just two guys who have each other’s backs.”

While Anthony Mackie’s statement might not have originated from homophobia, Marvel fans started trolling him on Twitter.

Several MCU fans, including LGBTQ+ ones, tweeted memes directed at the new Captain America of the MCU.

Me explaining what a headcanon is to Anthony mackie pic.twitter.com/WzMIdFjLSu — rowan 62 (@jqcintos) June 17, 2021

So listening to the interview with Anthony Mackie, Variety is TRASH for how they framed the question and then exploited the fuck out of Mackie's answer, and Mackie should have just repeated his first answer: "I don't get into the fandom stuff."



Two things can be true at once. — Double-Dosed Caleb Dume (@pfunk1130) June 17, 2021

anthony mackie trying his best to explain why sambucky isn’t romantic pic.twitter.com/b45w8MJEFM — phi (@scrletsloki) June 17, 2021

I couldn't help myself when Anthony Mackie said something so stupid pic.twitter.com/xTCOy0d7S6 — jay ✦⁺ (@pineapplebreads) June 17, 2021

Anthony Mackie isn't in charge of your life pic.twitter.com/kU4hdPxUKc — Kelsey (@stuckyparty) June 17, 2021

Disney is going to show this video of Captain America to Anthony Mackie 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jVvSOi0Ujb — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) June 17, 2021

You know what, I’m going to dunk on @Variety here, for framing this thread in a way designed to provoke Twitter’s anger against Anthony Mackie https://t.co/o2VFaZeS2E — ZR/Zabé Ellor (@ZREllor) June 17, 2021

anthony mackie walking into a bar and seeing other men pic.twitter.com/qxGDiDjpRB — alyssa (@deanoruu) June 17, 2021

anthony mackie after sambucky got a little too popular https://t.co/4zWB8lCQaF — jj (@earthtorogers) June 17, 2021

Me trying to understand Anthony mackie comments pic.twitter.com/VEVVZrvlA8 — Ayo (@SimplyBPanther) June 17, 2021

While a few of them criticized Anthony Mackie via memes, others pointed out that Variety’s article may have been structured in a way to bring the heat on Mackie.

Edited by Ravi Iyer