Who is Park Seo-Joon? All about South Korean star set to star opposite Brie Larson in "The Marvels"

South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon is set to join Brie Larson & Co in the Captain Marvel sequel, 'The Marvels,' directed by Nia DaCosta.

On June 15th, South Korean film industry representatives mentioned in an exclusive to Star News that Park was in talks with Marvel/Disney to join the upcoming film, "The Marvels."

According to the report, he will be leaving for the United States in the second half of 2021. The Marvels is slated to release on November 11th, 2022.

The 32-year old star is best known for his work in Korean dramas like "Kill Me, Heal Me (2015)," "She Was Pretty (2015)," "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016–2017)," and "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)."

Park Seo-Joon is also known for films like "Midnight Runners (2017)," "Divine Fury (2019)," and "Chronicles of Evil (2015)."

Park Seo-Joon becomes just second Korean to be cast in Phase 4 of the MCU

In 2011, Park Seo-Joon made his on-screen debut in South Korean rapper and singer Bang Yong-guk's music video, "I remember."

The actor then proceeded with projects like television shows: "Dream High 2 (2012)" and "A Witch's Love (2014)." He also hosted "Music Bank (1998-Present)" from 2013 to 2015.

"The Perfect Game (2011)" star attended Seoul Arts University to major in acting. Park is best known by his stage name and not his real name, Park Yong Kyu. The star also has a celebrity nickname of "Park Sundae" given to him by his "She Was Pretty (2015)" co-star Hwang Jung Eum. He is also known by his initials, 'PSJ,' to fans.

The "Itaewon Class (2020)" star, who is 6'1", was chosen to be the first Asian male model to represent the fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger. The brand announced this on their show in Venice Beach (LA) back in 2017.

Park Seo-Joon in the Elle magazine's cover (Image via Elle Magazine)

Park Seo-Joon is also known for his brief role as Min Hyuk in the Best Picture Oscar-winning film "Parasite (2019)." He is the second South Korean actor to be cast in a "Phase-4" Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

"One on One (2014)" and "Train to Busan (2016)" star Ma Dong Seok (also known as Dong Lee) is the first Korean actor to be cast in a Marvel film. He is playing the character of Gilgamesh in the upcoming Marvel film, "The Eternals (2021)."

The Brie Larson starrer, "Captain Marvel (2019)," grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide. With the inclusion of a diverse cast, including Park Seo-Joon, Teyonah Parris (as Photon/Monica Rambeau), and Iman Vellani (as Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan), The Marvels is expected to be a big hit, like the prequel.

