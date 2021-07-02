Spider-Man: No Way Home suit leak leaves fans divided

In a major surprise, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” suits were leaked beforehand in a LEGO set for the film. The superhero’s costume is seen in the LEGO set box and showcases the return of Doctor Strange and Wong.
The graphic also shows MJ and “Doc Ock” with an exoskeleton-type suit.
The LEGO minifigure set reveals the new looks of the titular character Spider-Man, MJ, Wong, and Dr. Strange. The promotional image on the box also shows the Sanctum Sanctorum.
The leak is also in line with the previously leaked set photos, which showed Peter Parker, Ned, and MJ in a place that seemed like the New York sanctum of Dr. Strange.
Furthermore, the Doc Ock promotional content along the side of the LEGO box confirms the new look of Dr. Otto Octavius. The character is confirmed to be portrayed by Alfred Molina, who will be reprising his role from 2004’s Spider-Man 2.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home suit leak has fan s on the fence
While some loved the new addition of gold to the “Far From Home” suit, other fans felt that not much was changed in the costume.
Here’s how fans are reacting to the newly leaked suit.
The new leaked suit is based on the “Far From Home” black and red suit that Peter makes in the film, but it has gold accents and gold gauntlets. The new costume seems like an amalgamation of the Far From Home suit and the “Iron Spider” suit from “Avengers: Infinity War.”
The LEGO set box also shows a scorpion figure that may hint at the introduction of the villain called “Scorpion.” The antagonist was last seen in Marvel and Netflix’s show, “Iron Fist Season 2.”
The show was canceled in 2018.
Furthermore, the title card released for the film showcased a glitch similar to that of the “WandaVision” show’s title card. It could also hint towards a multiversal connection like Sony’s animated film, “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.”
Multiversal travel will be crucial as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are rumored to be in the movie, portraying different variants of Peter Parker. These actors have still not confirmed their roles.
The movie is also rumored to have Jamie Fox’s “Electro” in it.
Recently, the Spider-Man: No Way Home social media accounts have increased the frequency of their posts. Many believe this was done to hype up the movie before releasing the first teaser for it.
The teaser is expected to drop in July, possibly with the “Black Widow” movie.