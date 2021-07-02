Spider-Man: No Way Home suit leak leaves fans divided

In a major surprise, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” suits were leaked beforehand in a LEGO set for the film. The superhero’s costume is seen in the LEGO set box and showcases the return of Doctor Strange and Wong.

The graphic also shows MJ and “Doc Ock” with an exoskeleton-type suit.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home LEGO minifigure set (Image via Marvel/LEGO)

The LEGO minifigure set reveals the new looks of the titular character Spider-Man, MJ, Wong, and Dr. Strange. The promotional image on the box also shows the Sanctum Sanctorum.

The leak is also in line with the previously leaked set photos, which showed Peter Parker, Ned, and MJ in a place that seemed like the New York sanctum of Dr. Strange.

Furthermore, the Doc Ock promotional content along the side of the LEGO box confirms the new look of Dr. Otto Octavius. The character is confirmed to be portrayed by Alfred Molina, who will be reprising his role from 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home suit leak has fan s on the fence

While some loved the new addition of gold to the “Far From Home” suit, other fans felt that not much was changed in the costume.

Here’s how fans are reacting to the newly leaked suit.

People saying MCU Spider-Man sucks have been really quiet ever since this dropped pic.twitter.com/mY1rWNUMqr — Filip (@fddshill) July 1, 2021

The new suit is great but this is the best Spider-Man suit and I’m sure we’ll see a lot more of it in No Way Home pic.twitter.com/S9o9EX9FGT — Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) July 1, 2021

If we aren’t. getting the classic Raimi Spider-Man suit, this is what I hope we’d get: pic.twitter.com/izoIxJKpmL — Pug-Spider (@danielw65350066) June 30, 2021

there isn't a spider-man suit tom holland hasn't looked good in pic.twitter.com/Ank9P468lC — jas🌠 (@infinitebrie) July 1, 2021

The new Spider-Man suit from No Way Home got leaked with a LEGO box set and I gotta say this joint do look lit as hell.



Feels like a combination of all the previous MCU Spidey suits. The Stark Suit, The Iron Spider and the Upgraded Suit. pic.twitter.com/AjbIlc1JoM — 🔥KaiChizzilyChar🔥 COMMISSIONS OPEN (1/5) (@chizzily) July 1, 2021

Why all the Twitter freaking over a suit in a fucking lego set. It looks like they edited the Ffh suit to make it look like Iron Spider Suit for some reason.



There was an Uk Spider-Man Toy for Far From Home and it didn't appear on the movie. pic.twitter.com/HNSbhcnl6o — Ceyhun (@ceyhundvd) July 1, 2021

AYOOO NEW SPIDEY SUIT LEAKED IN LEGO SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME SET. WE FR GETTIN THE SETS BEFORE THE TRAILER LMAOOO #SpiderMan #nowayhome @darthwebhead pic.twitter.com/CFIr2EwVMi — probably snicka (@snickaaa) July 1, 2021

If you’re crying about some upgrades on a Spider-Man suit please go outside pic.twitter.com/1n4TQtr2Hi — Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) July 1, 2021

If I had to choose a suit for each Spider-Man, these will be the suits pic.twitter.com/u5CYSjB8zB — Jose_Disappointment (@Jose_disappoint) June 30, 2021

The new leaked suit is based on the “Far From Home” black and red suit that Peter makes in the film, but it has gold accents and gold gauntlets. The new costume seems like an amalgamation of the Far From Home suit and the “Iron Spider” suit from “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The scorpion figure in the Spider-Man: No Way Home LEGO minifigure set (Image via Marvel/LEGO)

The LEGO set box also shows a scorpion figure that may hint at the introduction of the villain called “Scorpion.” The antagonist was last seen in Marvel and Netflix’s show, “Iron Fist Season 2.”

The show was canceled in 2018.

'SPIDER-MAN SIN CAMINO A CASA' es el nombre para Latinoamerica de la tercera entrega del aracnido en el MCU



vía @SonyPicturesArg pic.twitter.com/ZYhsC8OcwA — MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) June 14, 2021

Furthermore, the title card released for the film showcased a glitch similar to that of the “WandaVision” show’s title card. It could also hint towards a multiversal connection like Sony’s animated film, “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.”

A Spider-Man: No Way Home concept poster (Image via BossLogic/Twitter)

Multiversal travel will be crucial as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are rumored to be in the movie, portraying different variants of Peter Parker. These actors have still not confirmed their roles.

The movie is also rumored to have Jamie Fox’s “Electro” in it.

Recently, the Spider-Man: No Way Home social media accounts have increased the frequency of their posts. Many believe this was done to hype up the movie before releasing the first teaser for it.

The teaser is expected to drop in July, possibly with the “Black Widow” movie.

