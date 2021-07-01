Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 update improves ray-tracing in its Performance RT mode

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 edition got a new update that improves the quality of ray-traced reflections in the game’s Performance RT graphics mode.

And in other Insomniac news: the PS5 version of Spider-Man Miles Morales has received a new patch which improves ray-traced reflections in Performance RT modehttps://t.co/2jplGFfOSz pic.twitter.com/Vh9oe0CUkE — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 1, 2021

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was already a stunningly good-looking game in its release state. As has been the industry standard with modern AAA console titles, the game has two graphics modes - one that focuses on visual fidelity and resolution, and the other prioritizes higher framerate and crisp performance.

Performance RT mode was added in an update to the game in December 2020, and Insomniac Games describe it as “an alternate version of the 60 frames per second Performance mode, adding ray-tracing by adjusting the scene resolution, reflection quality, and pedestrian density”.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was released worldwide alongside the PlayStation 5 back in November last year. The game was also released for PlayStation 4.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will now have improved ray-traced reflection quality in its Performance RT mode

In addition to the improved ray-traced reflection quality in its Performance RT mode, the 1.10 patch also includes general stability fixes and performance improvements, along with a fix for a motion blur issue.

The 1.10 patch notes for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales reads:

General Fixes & Polish

Global stability fixes and performance improvements

Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality in the Performance RT graphics mode

Fix for an issue with motion blur on certain pedestrians

Patch 1.10 came to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales three months after the deployment of its last patch, 1.009. Patch 1.009 added the Advanced Tech Suit and the ZivaRT tech to some of the game’s existing suits, allowing for more realistic muscle deformation.

With the improved ray-tracing quality in the Performance RT mode with patch 1.10, PS5 players of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will not sacrifice performances for the ray-traced goodness.

Be greater. Be yourself.

Experience the rise of Miles Morales as the new hero masters incredible, explosive new powers to become his own Spider-Man.

In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man.

But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

Edited by Srijan Sen