Titans Season 3 teaser trailer Easter Eggs: The Joker, Red Hood, Scarecrow, and More

"Titans" Season 2 heavily teased the ascension of Jason Todd as Red Hood from Robin. This, combined with the behind-the-scenes pictures shared by Curran Walters, who plays Jason, ensured fans that "Titans" Season 3 will feature Red Hood.

Furthermore, there was a poll held on the DC Universe website in October 2019, which replicated the original telephone poll that DC Comics took in 1988. Both polls asked the question of whether Jason lives or dies in the near future. The 1988 poll directly led to Jason’s ill-fate in the “Batman : A Death in the Family” issue.

HBO Max released the Titans Season 3 teaser trailer on June 17.

The teaser focused heavily on Jason Todd and mentioned that the series would premiere on HBO Max on August 12th. New episodes will air weekly and the series will have its finale on October 21st.

Here are all the things that the Titans S3 teaser teased:

The Joker:

The Joker (presumed) in Titan Season 3. Image Via: WarnerMedia / DC

The teaser of "Titans" season 3 shows Jason going into Amusement Mile, an amusement park that served as Joker’s hideout in comics and animated films. Inside the park we see a policeman tied to a pole, presumably dead, considering the show’s dark nature. The policeman is seen sporting a forceful grin, which is also proof of Joker’s arrival. The deformed face causing a forced grin is the work of Joker’s toxin.

Later on, we also hear Joker’s signature cackle from a distance.

Harley Quinn:

Harley Quinn (presumed) in Titan Season 3. Image Via: WarnerMedia / DC

In a shot, the presumed Joker character is seen beating a body with a crowbar while someone wearing a cape, presumably Jason, stands afar. The shot also includes a glass chamber next to the Joker, with a living woman inside it.

Although closer inspection cannot make out any recognizable features about the character inside the chamber, fans presume that it could be Harley Quinn. This seems somewhat plausible due to the signature neon color of Quinn. Furthermore, it is also likely because Joker has been historically abusive towards his partner-in-crime and lover.

Red Hood:

Red Hood in Titans S3 Teaser. Image via: WarnerMedia/DC

"Titans" Season 3 teaser heavily focuses on Jason Todd. Moreover, the glimpses of the Joker with a crowbar are enough to prove that the series is based on “Batman : A Death In The Family” comic issue (#426-#429), which saw the death of Jason Todd.

In the comics, Jason was brought back to life using the Lazarus Pit, while in some other issues, he survived by himself. Jason, after surviving Joker, takes up the mantle of Red Hood, the famed anti-hero who has never been seen in live-action before.

Later in the teaser, a fully dressed Red Hood is seen alongside his iconic red helmet and with guns as his preferred choice of weapon.

The Scarecrow:

Scarecrow in Arkham (presumably) in the Titans S3 Teaser. Image via: Warner Media / DC

We also see a vial of orange liquid in a blink-and-miss moment. Meanwhile, another such glimpse of someone who is presumably Arkham is seen. The inmate’s look matches that of the first look (exclusive from EW) of Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane (also known as The Scarecrow).

Blackfire:

Blackfire in Titans S2 pre-credit scene. Image via: WarnerMedia / DC

The character of Blackfire was teased in a pre-credit scene during the finale of "Titans" Season 2. While Komand’r (AKA Blackfire, played by Damaris Lewis) is not seen in the teaser. There is a glimpse of Starfire fighting someone with energy-based powers. This could very well be her sister, Blackfire, who came to Earth from Tamaran.

Hawke’s Addiction:

Hawk (Hank Hall) in Titans S3 Teaser. Image via: WarnerMedia / DC

The teaser also gives a glimpse of a depressed Hawke (Hank Hall, played by Alan Ritchson), while another shot shows some pills.

The "Titans" season 3 teaser also features a glimpse from Iain Glen’s Bruce Wayne (Batman), as well as a very short glimpse of Taegan Croft’s Raven. While other new characters like Barbara Gordon and the new Robin, Tim Drake, were missing from the footage.

Barbara Gordon:

Savana Welch / Barbara Gordon. Image via: IMDB, DC

Barbara Gordon (played by Savana Welch) is reportedly the Police Commissioner of GCPD (Gotham City Police Department) for "Titans" Season 3. This could mean that Jim Gordon is dead or retired. Furthermore, the exclusive first look from EW shows the character in a wheelchair, which could mean that her Batgirl days are gone. However, she could be playing ‘"The Oracle."

Meanwhile, no such picture for Tim Drake’s first look is available. The new Robin in "Titans", Tim Drake, is played by Jay Lycurgo, who will also be seen in a small role in Matt Reeves' "The Batman (2022)."

