When are the Teen Titans Go characters coming to Fortnite?

Having recently joined Rebirth Raven on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 battlefield, Teen Titans' Beast Boy has officially made his in-game debut. With two of the iconic Teen Titans team members present, fans in both communities are asking if more of the squad will make appearances.

Should Fortnite add and edit style to Raven & Beast Boy and make it the Teen Titans Go! Versions. #fortniteleaks pic.twitter.com/HDtIcYSLbl — Johnathan Holcomb (@JohnathanHolco8) May 14, 2021

Teen Titans Go x Fortnite

On May 12th, Fortnite loopers were only able to participate in the Teen Titans Cup from 6 PM to 8 PM ET. Those who joined in on the battle royale duos fun received a loading skin and in-game spray, while those who placed towards the top of the rankings list received the Beast Boy Bundle for free.

Players who were unable to participate were presented with the chance to either purchase Beast Boy by himself, or in his bundle, which also featured a unique Back Bling, Harvesting Tool, and more.

Beast Boy Bundle To Leave Item Shop Soon {Image via Epic Games}

The Beast Boy Bundle featuring the built-in "Go Ape" Emote is currently listed in the Fortnite Item Shop for 2,600 V-Bucks. However, the timer on the bundle has less than six hours left. Players looking to secure the Beast Boy Bundle should do so before another Fortnite Skin rotates into its place.

Along with the Beast Boy Outfit, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 players are also able to unlock the Rebirth Raven and Raven (Classic) Outfits by leveling through their battle passes. Rebirth Raven is available to players who reach level 77, while players who reach level 85 of the battle pass will receive the Classic Raven Outfit.

A second Rebirth Raven Outfit variant is also available to players who manage to complete 70 Epic Quests during the Primal season.

Rachel Roth, Iconic Goth, Rebirth Raven Variant{Image via Epic Games}

Along with loopers having the ability to play as these Teen Titan characters, Raven and Beast Boy's involvement in the main Fortnite storyline has both Teen Titan and Fortnite fans alike wondering about the rest of the Teen Titan members showing up later in Season 6 or perhaps in Chapter 2 Season 7.

WOOOOOOO BEASTY!!!!! Also where is Robin, Starfire, and Cyborg? Then we got the Teen Titans! Let's go!!!! — Epicplayer950 (@epicplayer950) May 14, 2021

Fortnite's collaborations and crossovers are known to go well beyond the inclusion of a character or two within a franchise. Fortnite's work with DC alone has led to in-game Skins dedicated to Batman, the Joker, Aquaman, and more. Similarly, Epic Games' partnership with Marvel has led to entire seasons being dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's epic plot.

Although nothing has been officially announced regarding the future inclusion of Teen Titans team members such as Cyborg or Starfire, the Fortnite community is calling for these dreams to come true and they very well might.