Recently released via the official Fortnite Twitter account are the details concerning Beast Boy's arrival in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Though the in-game appearance of the Teen Titans has been teased since before the season began, it seems the time has finally come.

Fortnite introduces Beast Boy from Teen Titans in Season 6

The official Fortnite Twitter account has members of the community in a frenzy once more due to a series of tweets containing comic panels revealing that DC's Beast Boy has been called to the battlefield by Rebirth Raven, a brand new NPC within Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Raven can be seen climbing her way to the top of the central Spire to what seems to be a portal, where she manages to summon her canonical love interest.

While Raven's summoning of Beast Boy is a wonderful thing for DC fans in general, the event also offers Fortnite loopers key insights as to how the Zero Point and central Spire might function as portals.

With Batman recently being shoved into the loop and now Raven's ability to pull someone into the loop according to her own will, the current season's storylines are becoming both clearer and not, at the same time.

Rebirth Raven was able to summon Beast Boy, which means she was able to maintain her memory even though Batman didn't. Could the source of the NPC's powers be coming from the Spire, or even the Cube, providing her with a clarity that no one else has?

With Glyph Master Raz's powers just recently being hinted at, what might this mean for Jonesy or The Foundation who is still trapped within the main Spire?

Though some answers have been provided to loopers regarding this season's storyline, more questions are certainly being asked. Still, Beast Boy's in-game arrival is highly anticipated, as members of the Fortnite community continue to receive more news regarding this event throughout the day.

Can’t believe I got to draw beast boy and raven on fortnite 😭😭 https://t.co/YeNzK0XDj3 — picolo (@_gabrielpicolo) May 10, 2021

The Teen Titan icon surely fits the Primal theme of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, however the community is wondering what his arrival would mean for the greater plot of the overarching Zeo Point and Looping themes featured in-game.

While these answers are yet to be provided, Epic Games announced mere moments ago that there is a way for players to unlock the Beast Boy in-game skin early. Should players participate in the Teen Titans Cup on May 12th, they will earn the Beast Boy skin, a Beast Boy, Rebirth Raven loading screen and a Beast Boy & Rebirth Raven in-game spray.

Beast Boy Skin and More Unlocked via Participating in the Teen Titans Cup {Image via Epic Games}

Should players not wish to participate in the duos tournament event, they will be able to access the Beast Boy skin and more items that can be seen below in the Item Shop after the event has ended.

Members of the Fortnite community and fans of DC are more than thrilled to see Beast Boy's in-game debut so soon within the season.