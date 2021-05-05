Currently breaking the internet, Fortnite's subtle hint that Bendy and the Ink Machine will be featured in-game has the gaming community beyond excited for the next in-game development.

It looks like curiosity sure got the best of this cat.



What kind of trouble is our pal Meowscles getting into now?



To be continued... pic.twitter.com/yhHGMHeb05 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 5, 2021

Fortnite Meowscles comic teaser has players speculating a Bendy and the Ink Machine crossover

The Fortnite community has had its hands full this week, as seemingly dozens of leaks have surfaced amidst the court case involving Apple, Epic Games, and bringing Fortnite Mobile back to iOS players. However, with the Fortnite Twitter account casually dropping the tweet above, loopers have immediately solved Epic Games' playful riddle as to what is in store for Meowscles.

MEOWSCLES AND THE INK MACHINE pic.twitter.com/Ff0ZIbb9WM — Drew (@DrewTheRat24) May 5, 2021

The beloved Fortnite character skin known as Meowscles is seen on the loading screen as consuming a colorless fish before sprouting gloves, much like that of the famous mouse so loved by children. The iconic black and grey art style is originally recognized as being from the work of Walt Disney in his original cartoons featuring the mouse, though it has been mimicked time and time again.

While some fans are celebrating Fortnite's incorporation of Bendy and the Ink Machine, others are expressing frustration regarding who "originated" the ink art style and who should be credited for it. Though most of the community argue that the art style began with The Mouse, others argue Bendy offers its own artistic identity.

I wouldn't say it's about the ink, I would say they're both trying to replicate that old timey mickey mouse style so obviously they would look similar. — Boter4life (@Yonder_Boter) May 5, 2021

Nonetheless, the drama has not managed to put a damper on the Fortnite community's parade as the two games merge together in what will surely be an epic way.

CARTOON MEOWSCLES FROM THE BATTLE PASS LOADING SCREEN! This reminds me wayyyy too much of Bendy and the Ink Machine. https://t.co/uts1mgLmqV — CriterionIsCoolio (@EonIsCoolio) May 5, 2021

The trusted Fortnite leaker and in-game informant, HYPEX, took to Twitter earlier in the day to share another supporting piece of evidence that suggests Bendy and the Ink Machine-themed elements are coming to the battlefield.

Here's the comic/toon skins pack that epic is teasing, for those who dont know! pic.twitter.com/8sV0yKA3zk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 5, 2021

No matter who started the art style, Epic Games wants in on it and is choosing to do so with some sort of Bendy and the Ink Machine themed in-game tribute.