Currently breaking the internet, Fortnite's subtle hint that Bendy and the Ink Machine will be featured in-game has the gaming community beyond excited for the next in-game development.
Fortnite Meowscles comic teaser has players speculating a Bendy and the Ink Machine crossover
The Fortnite community has had its hands full this week, as seemingly dozens of leaks have surfaced amidst the court case involving Apple, Epic Games, and bringing Fortnite Mobile back to iOS players. However, with the Fortnite Twitter account casually dropping the tweet above, loopers have immediately solved Epic Games' playful riddle as to what is in store for Meowscles.
The beloved Fortnite character skin known as Meowscles is seen on the loading screen as consuming a colorless fish before sprouting gloves, much like that of the famous mouse so loved by children. The iconic black and grey art style is originally recognized as being from the work of Walt Disney in his original cartoons featuring the mouse, though it has been mimicked time and time again.
While some fans are celebrating Fortnite's incorporation of Bendy and the Ink Machine, others are expressing frustration regarding who "originated" the ink art style and who should be credited for it. Though most of the community argue that the art style began with The Mouse, others argue Bendy offers its own artistic identity.
Nonetheless, the drama has not managed to put a damper on the Fortnite community's parade as the two games merge together in what will surely be an epic way.
The trusted Fortnite leaker and in-game informant, HYPEX, took to Twitter earlier in the day to share another supporting piece of evidence that suggests Bendy and the Ink Machine-themed elements are coming to the battlefield.
No matter who started the art style, Epic Games wants in on it and is choosing to do so with some sort of Bendy and the Ink Machine themed in-game tribute.