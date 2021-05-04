Though a large portion of the Fortnite community's attention is split between the current lawsuit involving Epic Games versus Apple and the long list of leaks that surfaced earlier today, some players are focused on a major event that will be coming soon.
Fortnite DreamHack Open (May 2021): How to register, start date, rewards and more
Returning to Fortnite this month is the DreamHack event. Beginning on May 5th, loopers can enter the battle royal tournament for the chance to win up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes.This cup is open to all Fortnite loopers and features different tournaments per region.
With a bit of a dark cloud looming over Fortnite, this cup could not have come at a better time. Average, every day players from across the world will have the opportunity to enter the tournament and show off their skills.
The tournament's format is Duos, meaning players will have to play together for up to ten games in a three hour period to win. Of the 500 total duos in the qualifying round, the top 50 will move on to play for the number one spot.
As mentioned, different regions will be playing at different times as far as the EU and NAE regions. The schedule breakdown is as follows:
Europe
- Heat #1: Wednesday, May 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CEST
- Heat #2: Thursday, May 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CEST
- Semifinals: Wednesday May 19 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. CEST
- Final: Thursday May 20 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. CEST
United States (East)
- Heat #1: Wednesday May 5 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST
- Semifinals: Thursday, May 6 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST
- Final: Wednesday May 19 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST
Should loopers be looking for a good time and opportunity to earn bragging rights for their #1 Victory Royale skills, they should consider entering this cup in just a couple of days.