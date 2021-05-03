Twitter is buzzing with both confirmed and rumored Fortnite collaborations. Although Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has already provided players with several surprises along the way, the community is hungry for more.

Currently, Fortnite players are talking about the latest Fortnite leak that suggests LeBron James will be featured within the game in a bigger way than a simple character skin.

Since Epic were planning a Lebron & NBA ICON Skins collab, do you think they might release in the upcoming days since the NBA Community Battles start next week? pic.twitter.com/0jwxONxLfD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

Fortnite developers reveal LeBron James Party Royale event, Icon Series skin likely to arrive in the future

Trusted Twitter Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey is at it again as they leaked even more information regarding LeBron James' expected in-game arrival.

With the court case between Apple and Epic Games in full swing, members of the Fortnite community are turning their attention to the positive side of things. In the midst of turmoil, the community has been provided with leaks suggesting that LeBron James will not only be coming to Fortnite as an outfit, but that the iconic basketball star will also be featured in Party Royale along with Zion Willamson.

NBA Collab Information:



This image was posted a few weeks ago on 4chan and has a striking similarity to today's basketball image leak.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/f4DJBEUcPR — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) May 3, 2021

While the Fortnite community has adjusted well to data mining and leaks, some of the rumors that surface are completely unfounded. However, another popular Fortnite leaker known as ShiinaBR has turned to Twitter to offer some SOLID evidence regarding LeBron Jame's expected appearance within the battle royale.

Keep in mind, the NBA Team Battles event will start next week, one day after the v16.40 update!



Maybe the LeBron James outfit isn't that far away..? — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

With Neymar Jr's well-met introduction to the battlefield, it seems 2021 could be a big year for athletes and Fortnite with all of the leaks, rumored collaborations and crossovers within the last few weeks.

if they add a Lebron James skin make this his emote pic.twitter.com/WMM4MaU93E — MrAppieGaming (@MrAppieGamingtv) May 3, 2021

Along with the discussion of which atheletes could be coming to the game, Fortnite players are losing their minds in excitement as rumors circulate regarding the possible inclusion of the Hunger Games franchise or Naruto within Fortnite.

*SCRAPPED* Fortnite collabs have been revealed and they include Naruto, LeBron James, Hunger Games and even The Rock!! pic.twitter.com/eMEDjAPeq7 — T5G (@Top5Gamingx) May 3, 2021

Of course, players will simply have to wait for any official announcements from Epic Games as to what to expect on the battlefield and when to expect it. For now, Fortnite loopers can simply sit back and enjoy Batman's inevitable appearance within Season 6.