Fortnite Season 6 features several storylines relating to Batman and The Foundation, as they come together for what will surely be an epic ending. The latest in-game update reveals a surprising location which hints that something batty is on its way.

Fortnite Season 6: Batman has already built himself a "Bat Shed" near Slurpy Swamp

The first issue of the limited-run Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comics officially became available last week. So far, the only developments have been that Batman was shoved into a riff, taken to the Fortnite island, and trapped within the loop.

Though Batman did not know where he was or even who he was, he felt a familiar feeling when he ran into Catwoman as the pair achieved a #1 Victory Royale before the storm closed in entirely.

With the next installment of the comics expected to be released on May 4th, 2021, fans within the Fortnite community are expecting Batman's arrival to possibly have something to do with Agent Jones' mission to stabilize the Zero Point.

The in-game shed is said to have been incorporated into Issue #2 of the Batman/Fortnite comic series, as well. It features several homages to Batman inside, along with a Bat Emblem above the door so that he can remember to return to the shed, despite the loop erasing his memory along the way.

With players recently unlocking a Spire message, which the Fortnite community believes to have featured the voice of The Foundation, Batman's long-awaited arrival could mean the next event of the Zero Point storyline is not too far off.

Fortnite Season 6 is packed full of Primal action and paired excellently with several storylines. It is now time for all of these elements to merge into one epic conclusion.