Fortnite leaks: New data from Apple vs Epic trial reveals The Rock, Hunger Games and more collaborations

The ongoing lawsuit between Fortnite and Apple has created a divide in the Fortnite community as it attempts to draw clear lines regarding what Apple will allow game developers to do. While the trial itself is bringing down morale, some leaked information has the community buzzing with some excitement amidst the turmoil.

Trusted Fortnite leakers known as iFireMonky and VenomLeaks have turned to Twitter to release information regarding collaborations that could potentially be seen on the Fortnite battlefield.

Among the rumored collaborations is the appearance of LeBron James and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. After Neymar Jr's recent introduction to the battle royale, LeBron James' appearance will be equally epic, if not more.

However, Fortnite fans already have their reasons for expecting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's introduction to the battlefield, as the icon posted this message just after The Foundation was revealed in Chapter 2 Season 6.

With The Foundation's metal arm resembling Dwayne Johnson's tattoo, as well as the faint similarity in their voices, fans immediately began connecting the dots. It seems that the rumors are becoming more than speculatory.

Here is another possible Collab #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/78A7qLnaOV — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) May 3, 2021

Other collaboration rumors that are currently floating around the community include the introduction of the Hunger Games franchise to Fortnite. While it will certainly be a crossover for the ages, there is not much information supporting the event.

A popular Fortnite information leaker known as ShiinaBR on Twitter also shared some information with the community. However, this was more regarding an opportunity missed than an opportunity that is yet to come.

A Metroid / Samus Aran collaboration was planned for Chapter 2 - Season 5 but never made it into the game (yet!)



(via @yuzushiraishi) pic.twitter.com/6CeKlkivl6 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

Though it was not officially placed into the game, the Metroid / Samus Aran collaboration has the potential to make a comeback as fans express great interest.

NOOO 😭 WE NEED THIS — Denni (@DenniConcepts) May 3, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is full of surprises, just as the court case between Apple and Epic Games has. Although the community is a bit stressed at the moment, players are still coming together to enjoy Fortnite for what it is and engage in lighthearted conversations regarding where the game could be heading.

Until anything else is confirmed, though, players currently working through the Season 6 battle pass can enjoy current collaborations and crossovers with Batman, Teen Titans and Neymar Jr.