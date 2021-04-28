Neymar Jr's arrival in Fortnite has both soccer and Fortnite fans equally excited to enter the battlefield and earn all of the rewards dedicated to the famous athlete.

Once again, Fortnite streamer and content creator Gattu has turned to YouTube to share another helpful tutorial on how to earn the latest in-game rewards.

How to get all Neymar Jr rewards in Fortnite: Soccer Ball Emote Toy, Trophy Back Bling and more

The latest update to Fortnite has provided players with an insane new weapon, the Unstable Bow, as well as a variety of rewards inspired by Neymar Jr. These rewards can be viewed at the end of a looper's battle pass for Season 6.

Currently, the in-game rewards related to Neymar Jr are:

Soccer Ball Toy

Banner Icon

Matador Loading Screen

Neymar Jr Skin

Joia Trophy Back Bling

Jaguar Strike Harvesting Tool

"Shhh." Emote

"I'm Ready" Spray

"Stealth Shot" Emoticon

"Hang Loose Celebration" Emote

Aerial Acrobat Glider

Neymar Jr (Exhibition) Skin

Gattu's video below not only shows players each of the rewards, but shows players how to unlock each of them.

Gattu informs Fortnite loopers that in order for them to unlock these special items, they will need to complete specific challenges. After talking with Galactico at the Pleasant Park Soccer Pitch, players can unlock the Soccer Ball Toy, which is also usable in the Paris-themed Welcome Hub.

"Now we're heading to Pleasant Park Street" {Image via Gattu on YouTube}

Gattu suggests that after talking to Galactico and accepting his quests multiple times, similar to the quests assigned previously by Raz, players can work on unlocking all of the rewards. They simply need to drop near the Pleasant Park Soccer Pitch several times to do so.

However, that may be easier said than done. Part of the problem with challenges such as these that require specific drop spots is the drastically increased number of people simultaneously dropping in the same spot as they are working to complete the same quests.

Man people are so toxic for the neymar Jr challenges #toxic #Fortnite — RetroGaming/commissions open (@PadraigMcC_1) April 27, 2021

Players are already reporting that toxicity is already soaring, as those wearing the Neymar Jr Skin in-game are bullying other players attempting to unlock the very same rewards.

Players looking to collect the Neymar Jr rewards may want to plan on landing elsewhere and work their way towards the soccer field in order to complete these challenges with minimal opponent interference.