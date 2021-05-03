Donald Mustard has Fortnite fans riled up. Marvel Studios has taken to Twitter to both pay tribute to previous films and those that are yet to be released. With Marvel fans excited about what the future may hold for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Donald Mustard also turned to Twitter to get Fortnite fans equally excited.

The world may change and evolve. But the one thing that will never change, we’re all part of one big family. pic.twitter.com/TUU5848QYR — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 3, 2021

Fortnite creative director's cryptic 'Marvel' tweet has fans shaking in anticipation of the game's future

Fortnite has featured multiple Marvel crossovers, with the latest Marvel content being featured in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Though Chapter 2 Season 6 has long been awaiting Batman's arrival, fans of both the battle royale-styled game and the MCU are reading into Donald Mustard's recent tweet and speculating that another Marvel crossover could be in the works.

Fortnite and Marvel fans alike are coming together in the replies to Mustard's tweet, calling for several fan-favorites to get their own skins or new variants. Among the Marvel characters that members of the community want the most are Scarlett Witch, Spider-Man, and variants for the already in-game Black Panther skin.

Can we get Spider Man please — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) May 3, 2021

Omg it’s the girl everyone wants in Fortnite 😱 pic.twitter.com/WXwt9tHLwa — KayRandz (@KayRandz) May 3, 2021

HEY DONALD GIVE BLACK PANTHER THESE 2 EDIT STYLES!!! pic.twitter.com/ZCQusVCIFh — Brendan Koda Hanley (@BrendanKHanley) May 3, 2021

While it is highly likely that Fortnite developers already have the next in-game Marvel feature in the works, Donald Mustard's tweet may simply be his expression of appreciation for the MCU as it is. With Marvel's repeated crossovers into Fortnite's loop, it is obvious that Mustard is a huge fan of Stan Lee's creations. At the very least, Mustard is sure to enjoy the positive impact on Fortnite's popularity when they occur.

The next Marvel film coming out within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings, which is set to be released on September 3 of this year. The Shang-Chi movie will be Marvel's first film release since Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With theaters being been shut down across the world during the pandemic, Marvel fans everywhere are on the edge of their seats as they anticipate what both Spider-Man's and the MCU's future holds. If Mustard isplanning yet another Fortnite x Marvel crossover, now would be the time to do it.