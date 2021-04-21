Recent Fortnite leaks on Twitter are suggesting that Star Wars outfits are returning to the Item Shop for the current Primal Season in an upcoming update.

Fortnite Season 6 leak hints at Star Wars outfits returning with v16.30 update

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 continues, players have seen a decent balance of new and old material in-game. With the latest update set to be released next week, recent Fortnite leaks on Twitter are suggesting that Star Wars skins might be returning to the Item Shop for loopers to add to their lockers.

The only reason to be excited for the 16.30 update next week pic.twitter.com/cwfzoMVMYq — Joshua (@Creeperbrine102) April 20, 2021

Should the beloved Star Wars characters make their way back to the battlefield, it is quite possible they could bring something else with them. Although the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration is noted as one of the most disappointing ones in recent times, there is always enough time for Epic Games to try again.

Though the possible return of some Star Wars skins are being met with excitement in the Fortnite community, other rumors are spreading regarding the Star Wars collaboration as well.

I hope instead of fortnite bringing the old stuff back they make a good starwars skin instead — octo_gem (@octo_gem) April 20, 2021

Seems like there's a new encrypted Star Wars skin coming to fortnite on May 4th, Star Wars Day! pic.twitter.com/uQuHD5QM3Y — SpringySway - Fortnite Leaks & News! (@SpringySway) April 21, 2021

With the leak of an encrypted skin set to be released on none other than May the 5th, also known as Star Wars Day, players are anticipating that it could be any of the famous franchise's icons, such as Darth Vader or Boba Fett, that are involved.

Though the current Season's theme is "Primal," Star Wars skins could easily fit right in, as the Fortnite plot focused on The Foundation and the Zero Point unravels. This is in addition to the mystery around Raz and the Cube as well.

With May the 4th being just under two weeks away, and the Item Shop's continuous updates, it is entirely likely that these Star Wars skins will be seen very soon, alongside some never-before-seen skins from the epic franchise.