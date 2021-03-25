Epic Games' Fortnite is an ever-changing, ever-exciting gaming experience for players of all ages. One way that Fortnite continues to keep loopers entertained is through collaborating with iconic franchises like Marvel and DC.

While almost every Fortnite collaboration announcement is met with excitement, the actual launch of several collaborations in the past has left fans disappointed and wanting more.

Here are the top 5 best collaborations, according to members of the Fortnite community, and the worst collaborations, according to the Top5Gaming YouTube channel.

Top 5 Fortnite collaborations that rocked the world and 5 others that failed terribly

Long-time loopers who have played Fortnite from the beginning have seen the best and worst collaborations occur between Fortnite and other iconic franchises and individuals.

While some collaborations have caused an uproar of delight with reviews coming from the Fortnite community, others have completely tanked. This list curates some of the best and worst Fortnite collaborations, both according to fans and based on a YouTube video uploaded from Top5Gaming.

Top 5 hottest Fortnite collaborations

#5 - Avengers: Infinity War

Distinctly one of the absolute best collaborations, Fortnite x Avengers: Infinity War featured none other than Thanos himself.

Debuting in Chapter 1 Season 4, the Infinity War crossover proved to be a smash hit among loopers. This collaboration went so well that Marvel was represented multiple times after, seen most recently in Chapter 2 Season 5 with the inclusion of Ant-Man.

#4 - Batman

Featured in Chapter 1 Season X, the Batman collaboration was equally as important to Fortnite players as the inclusion of Marvel. Along with this event introducing Batman to the game, loopers were able to achieve a #1 Victory Royale in Gotham City on the Season's map.

Fortnite collab w Batman the best thing that happened all year — Jay (@JayMero__) September 21, 2019

#3 - Travis Scott

{Image via Epic Games}

Perhaps the most highly anticipated event, the Travis Scott in-game concert broke ground for what could come as loopers in-game. Featured in April 2020, the Travis Scott concert allowed players to witness the artist's music live while a larger than life version of the rapper traveled the map.

ok the fortnite x travis scott concert is the best in-game event yet 😳 my recording might as well have been a 5 minute tik tok tho, i was lip-syncing the whole thing LOL — pokimane (@pokimanelol) April 23, 2020

#2 - Deadpool

Arriving on the yacht for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, the Deadpool collaboration was slowly revealed to players by completing certain quests. The Deadpool crossover ranks as one of the best Fortnite collaborations so far due to it being the first to be featured as a secret battle pass skin. Marvel fans and Fortnite players alike were taken by surprise with this amazing event.

Honestly out of all of the superhero collab skins we've gotten so far, I think Deadpool is the best one.



The Endgame ones are not accurate at all



It's weird running around as Batman with an Assault Rifle



But Deadpool just fits into Fortnite so well.



I love it — Pen (@That1Pen) April 3, 2020

#1 - John Wick

The Legendary John Wick skin that was released during this collaboration in Chapter 1 Season 9 was part of a limited-run bundle in honor of the film John Wick 3 Chapter 3: Parabellum.

Currently represented as The Reaper NPC in Chapter 2 Season 6, this collaboration captures the essence of the battle royale. What better skin is there to equip on the battlefield than the iconic Boogeyman, known for his skill to eliminate those who oppose him?

Day 3

John wick!

Suggested by: @OGmemequeen



I personally think this was one of the best collaborations fortnite has ever done, it's simple, but it's cool

And it's opened a bunch of opportunities for other serious collaborations 8/10

Sadly I didn't get the one shot umbrella lol pic.twitter.com/66CCiNJBa1 — A Fortnite item every week! (@AFnItemEveryWee) March 11, 2021

Top 5 not-it Fortnite collaborations

Responding to the video below, Top5Gaming ranks the top 10 worst Fortnite collaborations. However, of those listed, 5 Fortnite collaborations make the cut for the worst ones yet.

#5 - Aquaman

{Image via Top5Gaming on YouTube}

While superhero collaborations are among the most popular events in the Fortnite community, the Fortnite x Aquaman was "not it" as more was promised to loopers than delivered. Debuting in Chapter 2 Season 3, players were disappointed in not receiving the heavily teased lost city of Atlantis. Instead, the players received the less exciting POI of Coral Castle.

#4 - Ghostbusters

{Image via Top5Gaming on YouTube}

Fortnite players were even more disappointed by the arrival of the Ghostbusters collaboration featured in Chapter 2 Season 4. The event did not even feature Ghostbuster skins inspired by the iconic film. Instead, players were given random Ghostbusters-like suits. The knock-off skin was almost made up for by the exclusive Proton Pack back bling, though this collaboration left players wanting more. Thus, making the cut for the not-it list.

#3 - IT

{Image via Top5Gaming on YouTube}

Teased heavily but never even released, the IT collaboration would have been the biggest event to happen in 2019 had it ever made it to the game. Fans were teased about the skins, rewards and more, though they never got the chance to earn them. Should this collaboration have hit the map, it easily would have been one of the best, leaving loopers wishing for it to happen one day. For now, though, this collaboration is not-IT.

#2 - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

{Image via Top5Gaming on YouTube}

The Fortnite x Star Wars crossover was the first live event within Chapter 2 Season 1. Previewing what was supposed to be a special look at the upcoming film, the players were disappointed not to see anything "special at all," according to Top5Gaming. While players did receive lightsabers after the event, the disappointment from not receiving a possible map takeover or notable skins left loopers wanting more.

#1 - Quibi

{Image via Top5Gaming on YouTube}

What Top5Gaming is referring to as "hands-down the worst collaboration in Fortnite history," the Fortnite x Quibi collaboration launched in April of 2020. The event featured the streaming of a Quibi show at Risky Reels and... that was it. For Fortnite to have included such a random collaboration with a company that no one really knew about in-game is completely out of the box. The event was marked as a complete miss for Epic Games.

Fortnite has become a popular cultural staple in itself as it includes several collaborations with established icons such as Travis Scott and Ghostbusters. Collaborations are continuously rolling out as the game advances, though fans are worried not all of them will be worth witnessing. Players are asking for Epic Games to include new POIs, skins, and rewards as often as possible to keep these collaborations entertaining and fun.