Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Release Date, Expected Theme, Battle Pass, and other details

Fortnite Season 6 may have just started but that hasn't stopped the community from enquiring about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. While it's not really fair to jump to queries about next season so early because a major chunk of Fortnite Season 6 still remains, the excitement that runs in the community can be understood.

Fortnite Season 6 commenced with a live event which also happened to be a solo experience for loopers. Now, it remains to be seen if this trend will continue or if Epic Games will revert back to the old trend of the end-of-season event with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.



Play through the Zero Crisis Finale in-game now. #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/S8i1HlE03f — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

Everything known about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 till now

As of now, there aren't a lot of details available about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. However, it can be speculated that the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 may have something to do with Geno and the Sisters, as spoken about by Jonesy during the Fortnite Season 6 live event.

Given that both The Foundation and Agent Jonesy are stuck in the loop now, they'll probably spend the entirety of Fortnite Season 6 trying to escape the loop. And once they're out of the loop, they'll probably end up going after Geno and the Sisters in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

It's hard to confirm anything as of now though because Fortnite Season 6 has just begun and the story for this season is yet to unfold.

Advertisement

When does the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass end

Image via Epic Games

As of now, the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass is scheduled to end on 7 June, as indicated by the website. With Epic Games, however, there's always a chance that the season will get extended if it is necessary. It's really difficult to say if Fortnite Season 6 will be extended at this point of time because the story has barely begun. Going by the calendar, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will begin on 8 June, 2021.

Other than that, more details about the next season aren't available as of now, but as time progresses, information pertaining to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be available.

Until then, loopers are advised to enjoy Fortnite Season 6 as much as they can. Also, it's important that they keep their eyes peeled, because the raptors are coming.