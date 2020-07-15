Fortnite Season 3: Final Aquaman and Week 5 challenges leaked

Fortnite Battle Pass owners have completed four challenges over the past few weeks in order to unlock both the variants of the Aquaman skin. The first week we had the “Use a Whirlpool at the Fortilla” challenge, which was followed by the fishing pole challenge where users had to ride behind a loot shark at Sweaty Sands.

Image Credit: Gamesradar

Until now, the challenges have been quite challenging. For week 3, players had to catch 2 different types of fish in a single match, which was followed by the Swimming time trials at Dirty Docks last week. Fortnite’s developers have indeed made fans work hard for the highly anticipated skin, and now the wait is finally coming to an end.

Fortnite Week 5 challenges will allow players to unlock the Aquaman skin (Image Credits: Gamepur)

Fortnite Week 5 challenges and Aquaman objectives

This evening Gavin King, a Twitter account that habitually posts Fortnite related news, posted the following:

Tomorrow is the day you’ll be able to unlock Aquaman and his Trident! 🔱



I’m gonna start a thread listing all the Week 5 challenges! #Fortnite — Gavin King (@GavinK1ng) July 15, 2020

While some users had still not finished their Week 4 challenges (or Week 3, you never know), Week 5’s challenges have also been leaked. This is no official confirmation, but history suggests that the week 5 challenges releasing tomorrow are the following:

Fortnite Week 5 Challenges are expected to go live on 16th July at 13:30 IST (Image Credits: Metro.co.uk)

Fortnite Week 5 Challenges: General

1) Search chests at Sweaty Sands. (7)

2) Eliminations at Retail Row. (3)

3) Use a Firefly jar or Flare Gun at Misty Meadows. (14)

4) Land at the Yacht and finish Top-25. (1)

5) Catch fish at Craggy Cliffs. (5)

6) Upgrade a weapon at Salty Springs. (1)

7) Collect Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks. (1)/(4)

8) Search ammo boxes at The Fortilla. (7)

Note: Users might have to collect four rings as part of the 7th challenge above, instead of one.

Credit: pcgamer.com

Fortnite Week 5 Aquaman Challenges

1) Claim you Trident at Coral Cove.

2) Dive off a waterfall by Gorgeous Gorge while wearing the Aquaman outfit.

Further, it appears that the first Aquaman skin will be unlocked after you complete the 1st challenge, while the Arther Curry variant will be yours once the 2nd challenge is completed!

Credit: republicworld.com

You can look at the entire Twitter thread here. Considering how hard we have worked and how long we have waited, the time of Aquaman is finally upon us!