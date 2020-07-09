Fortnite Season 3, Week 4 Challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is in full swing, with new equipment and challenges.

Here, we look at the latest Week 4 challenges and the ways through which you can easily complete them.

It would be now accurate to say that Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 is now in full swing, with new skins, locations and cars introduced to the game.

The weekly challenges over the past few weeks have been nothing like the ones we got back in Chapter 1. They have been comparatively easier, but that may change this week onwards.

The week 4 challenges have been more like the ones older gamers are used to and will require more time and effort to complete. However, to make your job easier, we have listed out all the Week 4 challenges along with the easiest ways to complete them:

Fortnite Week 4 challenges (35000 XP each)

7 Chests at Salty Springs

Salty Springs is in the South of the Fortnite map. It doesn’t have the greatest number of chests available and is one of the busiest locations on the map. This challenge might take a couple of days to complete. You can see where the chests are at, in the image below:

3 eliminations at Holly Hedges

Holly Hedges is towards the Easter periphery of the island. As there is decent loot available, you will probably find enough targets to complete this one on your own accord.

Collecting 4 Floating Rings at Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park is just North of Salty Springs, so you might as well try this challenge after you are done looking for chests at Salty Springs.

1 lap at Motorboat Mayhem

The location is towards the South on the map. You need to find a boat and complete a lap which will be laid out by shiny blue rings. To start the lap, drive to the starting line.

Land at Frenzy Farm and finish Top 25

Frenzy Farm is just West of Salty Springs. This means that you can land here, and wait it out until around 30 players are left. You can then move on to the Salty Springs and Pleasant Park related challenges of the week.

200 Metal from Rickety Rig

Rickety Rig is towards the Southwest side of the map. It is a rather large location with a lot of metal to scrap. This might be the easiest challenge of the week.

Dance on camera for 10 seconds at Sweaty Sands

You will find the camera towards the Northernmost part of Sweats Sands. While the challenge itself is straight forward, keep a lookout for opponents.

7 Ammo boxes at Steamy Stacks

Steamy stacks is located towards the North-East periphery of the map and is, therefore, a rather dull location. You should be able to find enough Ammo boxes within a couple of matches to complete the challenge.

500 Damage to Opponents at Authority

Well, this is pretty straightforward. Make your way to the POI which is right at the center of the map, and have a go at the opponents.

As you can see, barring a challenge or two, most of these challenges can be completed by the end of the day. Remember to keep a lookout for opponents as these locations will see a lot of players coming over to complete the challenges quickly.

You can watch the video below posted on YouTube by Procrastigaming, A Fortnite related streaming account for further help: