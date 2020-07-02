Fortnite Season 3: Aquaman’s trident and Atlantis POI to be introduced soon

Fortnite is immensely popular due to the constant dynamism the developers show in introducing new content.

In this article, we observe the current evidence and other information we have about Aquaman’s trident and Atlantis.

The Fortnite update 13.20 has brought forth a multitude of changes to the available equipment and the map. Since the update, the water around the island has continuously receded, and that has led to slow and gradual changes with respect to the overall structure of the map. We have talked about the same here.

Apart from that, one thing that the players quickly noticed was that some locations were getting submerged. Some locations such as the Fish Island and the island north of Flopper pond have also disappeared. While these changes are slow and gradual, Fortnite leaks suggest that the first stage of water-receding will end on the 4th of July. This would give us a better idea about how the future map of Fortnite will look like.

Fortnite Aquaman's trident

Aquaman's trident location

While more and more details are bound to become apparent as the water levels recede, small islands have already started emerging near the big Whirlpools around Fortilla. The location is towards the South West on the Fortnite map.

This week's fish-catching challenge needs to be completed near the now submerging Fish Island.

The Atlantis

As far as the aesthetics of the location are concerned, data miners and other Fortnite leaks have already accessed the photographs. They have confirmed how the location would look like. You can see the image of the Atlantis POI below:

While the pictures have been leaked, it is the exact location which still hasn't been revealed. The Atlantis in all probability will serve as Aquaman's base.

Regardless, the tiny Islands that have recently emerged suggest that the Atlantis location is also going to be somewhere nearby. If we have to place our money on a prediction, we will say that the location will be somewhere towards the Southwest of the Fortnite map.