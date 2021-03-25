Top 5 rare Fortnite skins that were last seen more than a year ago

Fortnite has had some amazing skins come and go! With each season, more of them disappear. Although today’s most popular skins will be present for some time, they won’t be as popular in a year. This also means that even older skins rarely get any use.

These are skins that are not only rare to have but also rare to see out in a battle royale. There are more skins that are rare and some you may not see either, but these skins have not been viewed for a long time or for more than a year.

5 Fortnite skins so rare they haven’t been seen in a year or more

#5 - Hyperion

Image via Fortnite

The Hyperion skin came in the February 2018 release of the Hyper set and was the male equivalent of the Dazzle look. The Hyperion set stands out because of its fiery orange and deep purple design, making it easy to be noticed in the lobby.

This one just didn’t catch on even though there was a lot of hope in it. Just like the female Raven skin, it couldn’t match up to its counterpart.

#4 - Hacivat

Image via Fortnite

Fortnite players were able to purchase the Hacivat outfit for 1500 V-Bucks from the item shop when it was first released in September 2018.

It features a green suit with a red stripe and a hat. It also has brown armored gauntlets, making it look like a pirate warrior in Fortnite. It may be rare because it isn’t the coolest looking skin but it is very memorable.

#3 - Sparkle Specialist

Image via Fortnite

From the Fortnite Fever set, Sparkle Specialist is an Epic Fortnite Disco Skin Outfit. At Tier 56 in Season 2, Sparkle Specialist could be unlocked via the Battle Pass.

The Item Shop does not have it and will likely not have it in the future. This makes it pretty rare to have one. This skin was originally very popular, but as time went by and other skins became naturally more popular, this skin became less popular.

#2 - Renegade Raider

Image via Fortnite

Back in Season 1, the Renegade Raider was only available to players who reached Level 20. Only at Level 20 did players even have the option to buy it for 1200 V-Bucks in the Season Shop. The Renegade Raider has never appeared in the Item Shop since.

Many players will play with this skin to start the new Seasons to show their dedication and how long they’ve been in Fortnite. This skin is important to the original Fortnite players since it represents their first steps into the game.

#1 - Black Knight

Image via Fortnite

Black Knight is one of Fortnite's Legendary Outfits from Fort Knights set. Battle Pass members were able to get Black Knight during Season 2 end and could unlock it by Tier 70. Black Knight is the last skin players could get from the Season 2 Battle Pass.

This skin was released before Fortnite reached its stride in popularity. This means that many players don’t have it even though it looks so cool. Black knights show that they not only supported the game from its inception, but were also capable of playing it well.

