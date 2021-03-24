Fortnite Season 6 mushroom glitch is giving players infinite health, here is how

Fortnite Season 6 is kicked off quite recently, but it has already experienced its fair share of glitches. Apart from the standard XP glitch in Fortnite, this season saw a weird infinite health glitch on the island as well.

This glitch could be triggered by consuming slurpshrooms found in one of the buildings in Slurpy Swamp. Triggering this glitch was very easy, but in all probability, has been patched out by now.

Mushrooms in Fortnite Season 6 grant infinite health

As seen in the video above, loopers need to head over to the slurpshroom bed inside one of the buildings in Slurpy Swamps. Once inside, they can forage all the slurpshrooms, or they can pick just one and head out.

Once outside, there's a small blue booth which can be broken. Loopers need to consume one of the slurpshrooms and head inside, while their team mates proceed to break it. This step could potentially trigger the infinite health glitch.

Theres a new infinite health glitch in Fortnite you should check it out https://t.co/8JtDT0lfXi — Diego Solano Salazar (@DiegoSolanoSal1) March 23, 2021

Falling from a height will knock the looper out, yes, but it won't let the health drop past 100, and once the looper is revived, health will keep regenerating automatically in Fortnite Season 6.

This glitch in Fortnite Season 6 is probably one of the most game-breaking ones, if exploited. The only relief is that the rate of health recovery is very slow, hence, loopers facing this glitch can be knocked out and even be eliminated with guns and explosives. Had it been any different, these loopers would have been hard to kill.

Well the Slurp Mushrooms and Coconuts got disabled because of the infinite health glitch#Fortnite #FortniteSeason6 — New ShadowOpsFN (@GhostOpsFN) March 23, 2021

However, according to an individual on Twitter, slurpshrooms have been disabled while this glitch is being addressed. The fix should be out shortly as well. This isn't the first time such glitches have arisen in Fortnite and this probably won't be the last time.

Fortnite Season 6 may have been tested out many times before it actually went live, but then again, for a game that received such a huge update, where almost every element received an overhaul, such glitches aren't a surprise.

Either way, Epic Games is generally quick to patch out these glitches as soon as the community spots them. Given the fact that there are a few more glitches in the game, and with the 16.10 update for Fortnite Season 6 just around the corner, these will soon be history.