Fortnite Season 6: Top 5 game-breaking features that players are not happy about

Fortnite Season 6 was released just a week ago. With gamers eager to discover all the exciting new additions this season, it did not take long for the community to find multiple game-breaking features.

There are several features that the community is now calling to be removed or fixed, as seen in the video below.

5 complaints that players have about Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite players have officially had a week to test the new features of Season 6 and now share common complaints.

Without further ado, here are the five features that Epic Games should remove from Fortnite Season 6:

#5 - Makeshift Weapons

The need to add materials to a makeshift weapon slows players down in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via ProGuides on YouTube)

One of the many concerns brought to light in the YouTube video above is how the new category of makeshift weapons is completely underpowered.

Makeshift weapons are a new battle royale feature that has left players frustrated. Players are required to find materials and then craft to make the weapon even slightly better. The need to add materials to a weapon slows players down and puts them at an immediate disadvantage when dropping.

#4 - First Shot Accuracy

The removal of First Shot Accuracy has upset Fortnite Season 6 players (Image via ProGuides on YouTube)

Another weapon-based complaint from Fortnite Season 6 players is the removal of first-shot accuracy.

This ability allowed loopers a more stable opportunity to deal damage with the first shot of each weapon burst. Players who typically aim for headshots or want to complete challenges requiring specific damage are at a disadvantage this new season.

#3 - Vaulted Snipers

When you wait 3 months for a season to find out all snipers are vaulted 🤯 — Cryptxfy | #TNARC (@cryptxfy) March 16, 2021

The vaulting of sniping weapons in the new season was perhaps the first complaint that Fortnite Season 6 players had. Traditionally, loopers were able to snipe an opponent from a great distance.

With the inclusion of makeshift weapons and the vaulting of snipers, players are now forced to change their strategies. Gamers across the Fortnite community are calling for these weapons to be unvaulted as soon as possible.

#2 - Crafting in Fortnite Season 6

After very careful consideration, and a good amount of matches played, I can conclude that this is the worst season in fortnite. Crafting is horrible, some weapons are incredibly overpowered, and the battle pass is sub par — Infionare (@realinfionare) March 23, 2021

One of the newest features of Fortnite Season 6 is the ability to craft, whether it be weapons upgrades or helpful in-game items. While players are upset with makeshift weapons in the game, they are also frustrated with the rate at which animals or vehicles spawn.

A large part of crafting weapons involves destroying vehicles for mechanical parts or hunting animals for animal bones. The current rate at which these elements spawn within the game is fairly low, making it hard for players to keep up with lucky looters scoring Epic weapons upon dropping.

Gamers within the Fortnite community are asking Epic Games to simply increase the animal and vehicle spawn rate so that they are able to find materials quicker.

#1 - Storm Visibility

Popular YouTuber Tabor Hill recently released a video showing the new storm graphics featured in Fortnite Season 6. The density of the storm clouds is now so thick that players have difficulty navigating through it.

While the storm has been a staple of Fortnite battle royale gameplay, it has never been so difficult to see. Supposedly, though, Epic Games will be fixing this in the next update.

Overall, many members of the Fortnite community are thrilled to be participating in Fortnite Season 6. However, there are a few game-breaking bugs that they are dissatisfied with. To ensure a smoother experience on the battlefield, loopers are calling for Epic Games to make some adjustments.