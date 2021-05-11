Though Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has featured the Flush Factory since its beginning, members of the community are turning their attention directly to the typically quiet location in an effort to find the latest Place of Interest added to the current season's map.

Flush Factoryand New Island Located in the Southwest corner of the MAp {Image via Epic Games}

Where is Flush Factory in Fortnite Season 6?

The latest update to come to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 brought with it a new location as well as a brand new NPC for loopers to challenge and receive weapons from. Just below the Flush Factory, which is located in the very southwestern corner between Misty Meadows and Slurpy Swamp, is Isla Nublada.

Female Oro can be found on the Island behind Flush Factory! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/N4Q6Br4Sru — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) May 11, 2021

Currently known as the "Female Oro," the NPC officially named Orelia, can be found standing guard next to a Legendary Assault Rifle within the castle ruins on this previously steaming island.

As illustrated in UltraUnit17's YouTube video below, Fortnite loopers can now land on this island and explore the castle ruins in order to interact with Orelia. Players should be cautious when interacting with Orelia or the weapon she looks over.

As soon as Fortnite players reach for the Legendary Assault Rifle, Orelia will begin a difficult fight. Players may want to come to this location after obtaining some Small Shield Potions or Bandages.

This new addition to the map also provides players with several ammo boxes and chests, which may provide players with useful tools before engaging with Orelia.

Aside from Isla Nublada and Orelia, the Flush Factory is one of the least exciting areas to drop at the start of a match. However, that may be what casual players are looking for in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 as sweats seem to stick to several of the more exciting locations, such as Boney Burbs and Colossal Crops.

#Fortnite v16.40 Map Changes and Updates



Isla Nublada has arrived and Orelina is here! The Castle Ruins are found here and the Orelina NPC offers a Gold Scar to those who pay 750 Gold in Tribute to her.



Do so with the Lara Croft skin on and earn the new style! VIA/@FN_Assist pic.twitter.com/6f5KpbRHgI — 🐦Fenix_Gaming🐦 🔥|Fortnite Leaks & News!|🔥 (@FenixGa54634756) May 11, 2021

Should Fortnite loopers begin their journey just below the Flush Factory at the newest map location and successfully secure the Legendary Assault Rifle from Orelia, they may have one of the most rewarding experiences on the battlefield yet.