Fortnite: How to get the Teen Titans' Beast Boy skin for free

As announced on May 10th, Fortnite will be bringing Beast Boy to the battlefield as well as a unique Teen Titans-themed cup which will give players the chance to receive the skin early.

How to get the Teen Titans' Beast Boy skin in Fortnite

Broken down to its simplest form by the trusted Fortnite-focused HYPE Twitter, the Teen Titans Cup will be a duo formatted tournament which takes place on May 12th.

"COMPETE TO UNLOCK DC’S BEAST BOY EARLY WITH THE TEEN TITANS CUP!"



Duos tournament, on May 12. Additionally, players who score at least eight points will earn the new BBRae Loading Screen! pic.twitter.com/9xFByj0ctq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 10, 2021

While the Beast Boy Outfit is featured as a reward for the tournament, players will have to do more than simply participate in the Teen Titans Cup to win the yet-to-be-released Outfit before other loopers have the chance to purchase it within the Fortnite Item Shop.

🐧 Teen Titans Cup Info 🐒



⏲️Start Date: May 12th

🫂Squad Size: Duos

🏆Participation Prize: Raven Spray

🏆8 Point Prize: BBRae Loading Screen

🏆Top Prize: Beast Boy Outfit + Couch Titan Back Bling pic.twitter.com/OTu1HGQ59T — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 10, 2021

Epic Games' official page has been posted regarding the rules and rewards of the Teen Titans Cup, along with details regarding Beast Boy's in-game debut thanks to Season 6's NPC known as Rebirth Raven.

In addition to the Teen Titans Cup, some in-game lore has surfaced regarding the inclusion of Beast Boy. It would see that Rebirth Raven is able to call Beast Boy to her within the loop.

The Fortnite community is now questioning the parameters of the loop and the Zero Point, especially with Raven's ability to remember Beast Boy whereas Batman could not even remember who he was.

Rebirth Raven Summons Beast Boy to the Battlefield, Changing Fortnite Forever {Image via Epic Games}

According to Epic Games, players who simply participate will earn the new Beast Boy and Raven in-game Spray, while those who score at least eight points within the cup will earn the BBRae in-game Loading Screen, designed by Gabriel Picolo. These items are exclusive to the event.

Can’t believe I got to draw beast boy and raven on fortnite 😭😭 https://t.co/YeNzK0XDj3 — picolo (@_gabrielpicolo) May 10, 2021

However, Fortnite loopers looking to secure the unreleased Beast Boy Outfit seem to be required to win the tournament in order to receive such a reward. Should players not be looking to obtain the skin through what will surely be a pool of sweaty competition, they can look for the skin in the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday, May 13th, at 8 PM ET as it has been confirmed by Epic Games.