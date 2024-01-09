The list of all Fortnite DC Skins is vast and extensive since Epic Games has been collaborating with the franchise as early as Chapter 1 Season 10. The Batman Comic Book Outfit, Catwoman Comic Book Outfit, and The Dark Knight Movie Outfit were the first three DC Skins to become part of the Metaverse. Following the first collaboration between Epic Games and DC, the stage was set for greater things.

Since then there have been numerous collaborations with DC over the years. In total, as of January 2024, there are 24 Skins belonging to the DC Series category in-game. The latest collaboration being Black Adam, which occurred in Chapter 3 Season 4. Suffice to say, having this enigmatic character as an Outfit in-game was a huge deal. Sadly, not all Fortnite DC Skins are available to the public.

Some are extremely rare as they have been vaulted over the years due to being exclusive in nature. These are typically DC Skins that were part of Battle Passes like Clark Kent and Rebirth Raven. Green Arrow is also unobtainable as it was part of Crew. However, most of the other DC Skins do rotate in and out of the Item Shop from time to time.

What are the most recent Fortnite DC Skins? (January 2024)

The most recent Fortnite DC Skins to be added to the game are Black Adam (Chapter 3 Season 4), followed by Dreamer and Starfire (Chapter 3 Season 3). There have been no new Fortnite DC Skins added as of Chapter 5 Season 1.

All Fortnite DC Skins (January 2024)

As mentioned, there are 24 DC Skins at the moment. Some have been vaulted permanently, while others rotate in and out of the Fortnite Item Shop every now and then. Most can be purchased using V-Bucks, but some DC Skins in particular that are part of Bundles can only be bought using real money. That said, here is the complete list of all Fortnite DC Skins as of January 2024:

DC Series Skin Name Chapter/Season Vaulted/Unvaulted Price Aquaman Chapter 2 Season 3 Vaulted N/A Armored Batman Zero Chapter 2 Season 7 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Batman Comin Book Outfit Chapter 1 Season 10 Unvaulted $19.99 Batman Zero Chapter 2 Season 6 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Beast Boy Chapter 2 Season 6 Unvaulted 1,800 V-Bucks Black Adam Chapter 3 Season 4 Unvaulted 1,800 V-Bucks Black Manta Chapter 2 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Bloodsport Chapter 2 Season 7 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Catwoman Comic Book Outfit Chapter 1 Season 10 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Catwoman Zero Chapter 2 Season 6 Unvaulted 1,200 V-Bucks Clark Kent Chapter 2 Season 7 Vaulted N/A Deathstroke Zero Chapter 2 Season 6 Unvaulted 1,800 V-Bucks Dreamer Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,200 V-Bucks Green Arrow Chapter 2 Season 5 Vaulted N/A Harley Quinn Chapter 2 Season 1 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks Poison Ivy Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted $29.99 Rebirth Harley Quinn Chapter 2 Season 7 Unvaulted 1,200 V-Bucks Rebirth Raven Chapter 2 Season 6 Vaulted N/A Starfire Chapter 3 Season 3 Unvaulted 1,800 V-Bucks The Batman Who Laughs Chapter 2 Season 8 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks The Dark Knight Movie Outfit Chapter 1 Season 10 Unvaulted $19.99 The Flash Chapter 2 Season 5 Unvaulted 1,500 V-Bucks The Joker Chapter 2 Season 4 Unvaulted $29.99 Wonder Woman Chapter 2 Season 7 Unvaulted 1,600 V-Bucks

All upcoming, leaked, and potential DC Skins

For the time being, there is no information about upcoming DC Skins in Fortnite. Given that Chapter 5 Season 1 has just started, there is nothing on the cards at the time being. As such, it is far too soon to say what Epic Games could have planned.

However, with the DCU constantly expanding, there is always scope for new collaborations. As such, the possibility of having new Fortnite DC Skins is ever present. Here is a list for all Fortnite DC Skins that could potentially be introduced this year:

DC Series Skin Name Chapter/Season Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) ??? Watchmen ??? Batman Azteca ??? Supergirl ??? Swamp Thing ??? Peacemaker ???

Over the course of the season, leakers/data miners and/or insiders will provide any information they come across about any upcoming collaborations. If nothing else, at least one new DC Skins could be added to the game this year.

