Friends Reunion 2021: Release date, cast, trailer, and more

The Friends Reunion will go down as what will surely be the most uplifting and tearful moment in television history, as the cast of Friends is back for the ultimate unscripted, open discussion of the show, after being absent for seventeen years.

Season 1 ➡️ Season 10.

Did you know the series finale of Friends aired 17 years ago today? pic.twitter.com/g8oV6KBp4d — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) May 6, 2021

Friends Reunion 2021

Airing on May 27th on the HBO Max streaming platform, the Friends Reunion will feature the original Friends cast on-screen once more. Though the first episode of Friends aired nearly thirty years ago, its fanbase has withstood the test of time, as fans continue to sprout from waves of different generations.

The One Where We Get to See Our Favorites Back Together Again. The #FriendsReunion is coming on May 27 only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/HDIFOEXcxu — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) May 13, 2021

The long-awaited and highly anticipated Friends Reunion will feature the beloved actors who took on the roles of Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Ross and Monica Geller, and "Chanandler Bong."

Oops, that would be who receives the weekly TV Guide. Of course, Chandler Bing is what was meant.

Alongside the iconic Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, an official poster has been circulating online regarding other guest stars who will be seen during the event.

Well-known celebrities such as Tom Selleck, Lady Gaga, and Kit Harington will be seen alongside the Friends cast. Some of these celebrities are simply fans of the show, while others made several appearances during the show's original run through the mid-nineties to early 2000s.

The Friends Reunion will be an extraordinary event to witness, more so than the episode titled The One with Phoebe's Ex-Partner when fans were relieved to finally know what they knew they knew but they did not really know until... well, they knew.

Should Friends fans be hoping to catch the first ever, and likely last, Friends Reunion, they will need to become a member of HBO Max's streaming service, which features exclusive events such as this, as well as allowing members to enjoy select films that are currently in theaters from home.

Tears will surely be shed as the question is asked as to whether or not fans could be any more excited to see the cast's familiar faces together once more.