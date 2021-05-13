Earlier this week, Epic Games announced that Beast Boy would be making his battlefield debut. Epic Games also announced that players can either compete for a chance to win the skin or simply wait for it to arrive in the Item Shop.

How much will Beast Boy cost in Fortnite Season 6?

On May 10th, the official Fortnite Twitter account announced Beast Boy's arrival via a mini comic series that illustrated Rebirth Raven summon Beast Boy into the loop from somewhere else.

Shapeshifter and self-proclaimed "cutest" of the Teen Titans, @DCComics Beast Boy is coming to the Island 🦍



Learn about his Set and the Teen Titans Cup where you can earn his Outfit and exclusive Beast Boy & Raven rewards created by @_gabrielpicolo!



While this shows the strength of Raven's in-game power and leaves fans in the Fortnite community wondering what else is in store for the current season, some players are wondering when Beast Boy will arrive in the in-game store and how much they will have to pay for the iconic skin.

This is especially true for those players who missed out on their chance to win the skin by competing in the Teen Titans Cup that took place only for two hours on the night of May 12th.

Beast Boy to Receive His Own In-Game Bundle {Image via Epic Games}

Although there has not been any official information released regarding how much in-game currency loopers are expected to need to spend on the Beast Boy skin, there are some previous DC Bundles that may help loopers plan ahead.

At this very moment, the Fortnite Item Shop features the Batman Zero Bundle that provides players with the Batman Zero Skin, Batman Zero Wing Glider, and unique Grappling Axe Harvesting Tool.

Batman Zero Bundle is Leaving the Item Shop Tonight {Image via Epic Games}

The current DC bundle featured in the game was originally priced at 3,500 V-Bucks. However, in its final hours, it has been discounted to 2,100 V-Bucks. With the Beast Boy Skin expected to launch tonight individually or in a bundle, with its unique and built-in "Go Ape" Emote and Couch Titan Back Bling, similar pricing can be expected.

However, the Beast Boy bundle will also come with skin variants, which means it is possible the bundle might cost more than the Batman Zero bundle currently featured. Either way, loopers can secure the Beast Boy Skin and/or Bundle tonight, May 13th, at 8 PM ET.