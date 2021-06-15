"Batman is DJ Khaled": Internet responds with hilarious memes after DC prevents Batman from going down on Catwoman 

The Defender of Gotham, aka Batman, is undoubtedly a man who is equipped to do a lot of things.

Be it mercilessly dispatching supervillains or flooring fans with a slick collection of gadgets, there is seldom a department where The Dark Knight is found wanting. Except when it comes to giving in to one's primal instincts, that's a strict no-no, according to a recent statement issued by DC Comics. Why? Because "Heroes don't do that."

With that in mind, let's take a look at the aforementioned development that has not only created a massive stir online but also triggered a hilarious laugh riot.

Executive Producers of HBO Max's Harley Quinn animated series recently grabbed headlines after they revealed that they would rather have their beloved superheroes "dance with the devil in the pale moonlight" than engage in some risky business in the sack.

DC asked the ‘HARLEY QUINN’ team to remove a scene from Season 3 in which Batman performs oral sex on Catwoman.



“They were like, ‘No it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”



Their reasoning behind the creative restrictions imposed upon The Caped Crusader soon sparked a whole new debate online, with Batman's PG-13 love life coming under the scanner in the form of a series of hilarious memes.

Twitter reacts with hilarious Batman memes as DC clamps down on his NSFW tryst with Catwoman

In a recent Variety interview with the Harley Quinn showrunners, co-creator and Executive Producer Justin Halpern provided a surprising example regarding Warner Brother's contentious decision to omit an NSFW segment involving Batman and Catwoman:

"A perfect example of that is in this third season of ‘Harley’ we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’

"They’re like, Heroes don’t do that."

On being quizzed on whether they were advocating the opinion that heroes such as Batman were selfish lovers, they simply responded:

"No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone."

A major chunk of the online hilarity that ensued soon after the aforementioned contentious decision was revealed also revolved around poking fun at American record producer DJ Khaled.

This is due to the fact that during an infamous interview in 2015, the "I'm the One" singer had controversially referred to himself as a "king" and claimed that there are "different rules for men" when it comes to sex.

With the recent Batman x Catwoman bringing back memories of DJ Khaled's statements, fans soon flocked to Twitter to respond via a barrage of hilarious memes and tongue-in-cheek responses:

Batman is DJ Khaled confirmed. pic.twitter.com/eeTuW7BrN4 — Okurii (@OkuriiYT) June 14, 2021

Batman & DJ Khaled when it comes to not eating Pussy pic.twitter.com/t2LsrdFeY0 — 🥶 (@LoyaISideNigga) June 14, 2021

DJ Khaled for Batman 2022 https://t.co/ScX8ld1CYr — Michael Swaim (@SWAIM_CORP) June 14, 2021

I mean, have you ever seen Batman and DJ Khaled in the same room . . . pic.twitter.com/0PHmD9U2aj — Leonardo DiCaprio, but Unrecognisable (@Hutana_Crawford) June 15, 2021

Your Batman loves to tell everyone his own name and doesn’t go down on women?



I hate to break it to you that isn‘t Batman, that’s DJ KHALED. pic.twitter.com/BE98ayvXZ2 — Dean Darko (@CMoviemaker) June 15, 2021

DC: Batman can fuck his friend's daughter but he can't go down on Catwoman. pic.twitter.com/z9x2NV7iZL — Scott of Rivia (@DerfelMacGuffin) June 14, 2021

“They cut the scene where Batman eats out Catwoman-“



The tl: pic.twitter.com/PZBHouZ4jU — jess💥 COMMS OPEN (see pinned) (@narutosdurag) June 14, 2021

I’m just glad Batman’s parents aren’t alive to see this discussion — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 15, 2021

What Batman sees when he wants to go down on someone pic.twitter.com/xVmCwj19RR — Isaac @ loving my boyfriend (@GayScottSummers) June 14, 2021

Don't know about batman and Catwoman but nightwing and starfire is all set pic.twitter.com/xUMTXKGjwD — kvaknan (@kvaknan) June 14, 2021

You can tell this was a slow year for E3 since everyone had lots of time right in the middle of it to discuss whether or not Batman would go down on his girlfriend. — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) June 15, 2021

An iconic #Batman quote has a whole new meaning today… pic.twitter.com/vcO3yVCy9E — Jim C. Hines (@jimchines) June 14, 2021

Me Getting ready to explain the batman oral sex discourse to my partner. pic.twitter.com/bOx2e36JU3 — Canti 🏳️‍🌈 (He/Him) (@CantiUnplugged) June 15, 2021

Batman has moved into aggressive negotiations pic.twitter.com/LsxhSuI7bU — Conner (@connerws) June 15, 2021

After today’s news of Batman this dialogue takes on a whole other meaning 😂 https://t.co/l3bdvoX14f — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) June 15, 2021

Carly can go down on someone but Batman can't I'm cryingggggggggg https://t.co/XMKXclJFXc — Mauricio Working On Tron: Legacy Vid | Browntable (@Browntable_Ent) June 15, 2021

Idk what Batman twitter is talking about but this one definitely does pic.twitter.com/AIkbdsW1Ud — Funhaus (@FunhausTeam) June 14, 2021

Looks like Batman is moving down in the ranks. pic.twitter.com/cFLSt0RuU3 — Nicholas Raven Mueller is Demon Hunter Raven (@nicholasmuelle7) June 15, 2021

DC: Yeah, Batman doesn't f*ck

Literally the entire tl: pic.twitter.com/vNcLKTXloG — CEO of Disaster Clowns (DC) (@CornerKri) June 15, 2021

You cannot tell me Batman’s mask wasn’t made specifically for cunnilingus pic.twitter.com/UsIQd29xDq — ben mekler (@benmekler) June 15, 2021

So DJ Khaled was Batman this whole time... pic.twitter.com/0vZXr9OHRZ — The Summer of Frank (@thoughthaver69) June 14, 2021

As the internet continues to have a field day at the expense of Batman, these recent restrictions have not only opened a Pandora's box on what constitutes the definition of "unheroic" but also exposed a surprising tinge of conservatism that prevails in today's day and age when it comes to superheroes giving vent to their "intimate" sides.

