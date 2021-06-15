"Batman is DJ Khaled": Internet responds with hilarious memes after DC prevents Batman from going down on Catwoman 

The Defender of Gotham, aka Batman, is undoubtedly a man who is equipped to do a lot of things.
Be it mercilessly dispatching supervillains or flooring fans with a slick collection of gadgets, there is seldom a department where The Dark Knight is found wanting. Except when it comes to giving in to one's primal instincts, that's a strict no-no, according to a recent statement issued by DC Comics. Why? Because "Heroes don't do that."
With that in mind, let's take a look at the aforementioned development that has not only created a massive stir online but also triggered a hilarious laugh riot.
Executive Producers of HBO Max's Harley Quinn animated series recently grabbed headlines after they revealed that they would rather have their beloved superheroes "dance with the devil in the pale moonlight" than engage in some risky business in the sack.
Their reasoning behind the creative restrictions imposed upon The Caped Crusader soon sparked a whole new debate online, with Batman's PG-13 love life coming under the scanner in the form of a series of hilarious memes.
Twitter reacts with hilarious Batman memes as DC clamps down on his NSFW tryst with Catwoman
In a recent Variety interview with the Harley Quinn showrunners, co-creator and Executive Producer Justin Halpern provided a surprising example regarding Warner Brother's contentious decision to omit an NSFW segment involving Batman and Catwoman:
"A perfect example of that is in this third season of ‘Harley’ we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’
"They’re like, Heroes don’t do that."
On being quizzed on whether they were advocating the opinion that heroes such as Batman were selfish lovers, they simply responded:
"No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone."
A major chunk of the online hilarity that ensued soon after the aforementioned contentious decision was revealed also revolved around poking fun at American record producer DJ Khaled.
This is due to the fact that during an infamous interview in 2015, the "I'm the One" singer had controversially referred to himself as a "king" and claimed that there are "different rules for men" when it comes to sex.
With the recent Batman x Catwoman bringing back memories of DJ Khaled's statements, fans soon flocked to Twitter to respond via a barrage of hilarious memes and tongue-in-cheek responses:
As the internet continues to have a field day at the expense of Batman, these recent restrictions have not only opened a Pandora's box on what constitutes the definition of "unheroic" but also exposed a surprising tinge of conservatism that prevails in today's day and age when it comes to superheroes giving vent to their "intimate" sides.