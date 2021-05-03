Batman and Catwoman are teaming up in the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics

By now, most Fortnite players and DC fans must have read the first issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics. Readers will notice that unlike the classic Batman comics, where the caped crusader is hellbent on stopping crime, in this version, he is trapped in an infinite loop with no memory of getting there.

The comics follow Batman and his entourage as they uncover the mystery behind the Zero Point on the Island.

Batman is transported onto the Island. But how did he get here?



However, before players can get to those parts of the comics, something else needs attention. The unspoken bond between Batman and Catwoman seems to have gone deeper than what the cover pictures of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics revealed.

Fortnite Batman Zero Point and Catwomen

For some strange reason, the caped crusader seems to have connected with Catwoman between losing his memory, being lost in the loop, and being forced to fight endless battles.

While the dynamics of their relationship in the comics remain unknown, it goes without saying that they have met before within the loop or perhaps even outside. However, Batman seems to have no memory of their time together. Only Catwoman can recollect some things.

Catwoman comforting Batman (Image via DC, Fortnite Batman Zero Point)

Catwoman comforts Batman as the storm circle closes in and the loop resets. Thereafter, readers are introduced to a sense of attachment between the two that seems to have developed over a period of time.

Batman may have spent more time inside the loop compared to Catwoman. That could be why his memory fails. There could also be a concerted effort to dilute his memory.

However, it goes without saying that the bond between these two characters will only get stronger as the comics progress. We know that Batman was pushed into the rift above Gotham city. But the comics are unclear about how Catwoman got there.

It is possible that Catwoman tried to save Batman and ended up there. Perhaps the rift over Gotham city got strong enough to pull in more character. That could explain how others like Harley Quinn and Deathstroke entered the loop as well.

Although many things remain unanswered, readers will have to wait for the second issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics, which comes out on May 5th, to find out how the story progresses.

Watch the official Fortnite Batman Zero Point trailer below

