Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leaks: Titled Tower returns, Kevin the Cube, Robin and Wonder Women, and more

With the first issue of the Fortnite x Batman comics out, several new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leaks have been discovered. While there's still a lot of speculation at this point, these leaks drop hints about what or, more specifically, who may be coming to Fortnite Season 6.

There are a lot of details hidden within the official Fortnite x Batman trailer that point towards the return of a well-known entity in Fortnite, more DC characters, and perhaps even Tilted Tower as well.

This article breaks down the latest Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leaks.

List of new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leaks and speculations

#1 - Titled Tower returns

One of the free rewards for leveling up in-game is the beautiful "The Spire's Shadow" loading screen. It showcases The Sphere and the surrounding landscape, alongside what looks like a Spire Assassin looking out towards the horizon.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Leak: Titled Tower may return (Image via Epic Games, Fortnite)

However, what really catches the eye here are the buildings in the distance. They look very familiar and may well be Titled Tower or perhaps even Gotham.

While this is pure speculation, in the comics, a rift opens up above the skies of Gotham, and Batman is kicked into the rift. It could very well be possible that the Rift will merge both the worlds together.

Donald Mustard has now changed his twitter Banner and his location to Gotham #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/x405du16To — JayKey | Fortnite News 👑 (@JayKeyFN) April 15, 2021

This is further backed by the fact that Donald Mustard, Fortnite's Chief Creative officer, changed his location to Gotham on his Twitter handle.

#2 - Kevin The Cube returns

In the trailer, during an engagement with other opponents trapped in the loop, small cubes can be seen floating around them.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Leak: Small purple cubes floating mid-air (Image via YouTube, DC)

Now, although Kevin was destroyed, it's good to remember that Raz's Back Bling (Endless Scroll) has the same runic glyphs that correlate to Kevin.

Furthermore, while this could be a mere coincidence, the Battle Pass skin that features a Chromiun version of Raz is also covered in Glyphs, which directly correlates to Kevin.

The Spire has sent a mysterious energy influencing Tarana, Raz, and Spire Assassin.



With the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, unlock the #SuperLevel "Relic" Styles of these primal warriors by reaching milestones over Level 100.



Learn more:https://t.co/1GMKVxNYhu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 7, 2021

Raz is even currently tasking players in-game to help him reach "the inner sactum of the sphere" where The Foundation is trapped and could very well be looking to harness the Zero Point's power summon back Kevin The Cube in-game.

It's hard to imagine that this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leak was hiding in plain sight all this time.

#3 - Robin and Wonder Woman skin

A more recent Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leak suggests that perhaps one or two new additional DC characters will be joining the island of Fortnite.

There might be 1 or 2 surprise reveals of new DC characters on the Fortnite Island in the last issue of the Batman comics, according to a writer of the comics.. 👀



(Thanks to @fortnite_stw for privately telling me about this!) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 20, 2021

While many fans suggested that Robin was the obvious choice, resident Fortnite content creator Sypherpk pointed out that in one of Donald Mustard's Instagram stories, a Wonder Woman figure was spotted in the background. It suggests that the surprise character could be Wonder Woman.

SypherPK says that Wonder Woman may be coming to Fortnite (Image via YouTube, SypherPK)

It would make sense, as the Amazonian warrior would fit right in with the Primal theme. Both Wonder Woman and Robin may even have their own skin in-game.

That being said, there's a lot left to be seen if any of these Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Leaks will make it into the game.

Disclaimer: The leaks and speculations may or may not come to fruition in-game